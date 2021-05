According to report from Joe Giglio of 99.9 The Fan and Inside Pack Sports, sophomore center Manny Bates is unlikely to play for NC State in the 2021-22 season. As Giglio notes, there are two prevailing thoughts as to why NC State may lose one of the top defensive players in college basketball. One of Giglio’s sources mentions that this decision has to do with how NC State coach Kevin Keatts handled the NBA Draft process. Without more details, it’s hard to read too much into that notion.