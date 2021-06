(Editor’s Note: The following is a series on the men and women who have spent their summers protecting all those who came to Ocean City for fun and safe vacation.) OCEAN CITY – Al Walsh was a good swimmer. He had been on the swim team at Calvert Hall when his teammate and good friend, Jamie Schnick, convinced him to join him that summer in Ocean City working on the beach patrol. It was 1979 when Al took the test. As he came around the pier, well ahead of the pack, one of the crew chiefs helping with testing that day turned to the captain and asked that this guy be put on his crew. It was a good move, as Walsh helped lead his fellow guards that summer to the top crew award during crew competitions.