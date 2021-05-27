With California’s permission, Oakland A’s to open up Coliseum at full capacity

San Francisco feels like it’s starting to come back. It officially will next month. That’s after Wednesday’s announcement from the San Francisco Giants that they will reopen Oracle Park at full capacity starting on Friday, June 25, the first game of a three-game set vs. the Oakland A’s. This will be the first time that the Giants have opened up their venue completely (41,915 seats) since Bruce Bochy’s final game as manager on Sept. 29, 2019.