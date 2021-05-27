FAA scrutiny of Whitmer jet trip prompts change in who will pay for it

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is still untangling herself from controversy over her March flight to Florida to visit her father. The trip has prompted FAA scrutiny, prompting a change in how the flight will be paid for, the Free Press reported Thursday. Instead of having her nonprofit cover the approximately $28,000 trip — a move announced to quiet concerns she could owe a political favor had the jet ride been free — Whitmer will now use funds from her political campaign.