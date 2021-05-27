Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

CVS Offering Vacations, Prizes For COVID Vaccinations

By Health News Florida
usf.edu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations. The drugstore chain officials say they’ll launch a sweepstakes on June 1 with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get shots through CVS or register for them. Other prizes include cash giveaways, Target gift cards, trips to Miami and stays in Wyndham hotels.

wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cvs Health#Cash Prizes#Vacation#The Gift#Cvs Offering Vacations#Cvs Health#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Lottery Prizes#Cash Giveaways#Target Gift Cards#Customers Ages#Vaccine#Trips#Wyndham Hotels#Weekly Drawings#Adult Americans#Bermuda#July#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
NFLwgnradio.com

CVS offers Super Bowl trip, other sweepstakes prizes to people who get COVID shot

(NEXSTAR) — CVS Health is hoping that a chance to win a VIP trip to the Super Bowl, a cruise and other prizes (including cash) will result in more COVID-19 shots in arms. On June 1, the drugstore chain will launch a sweepstakes with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get vaccinated or register to do so through CVS.
Cook County, ILChicago Tribune

Want a trip to Bermuda? CVS becomes latest to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations by offering rewards

CVS Health is trying to encourage more people to get COVID-19 vaccines by offering prizes including tropical vacations, a Super Bowl trip and cash. CVS, which is offering COVID-19 vaccines at 368 stores in Illinois, announced Thursday that starting June 1, people who get vaccinated by the chain can enter its #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. Thousands of prizes will be awarded through weekly drawings for six weeks.
Woonsocket, RIBoston Globe

CVS is giving out Super Bowl tickets, other prizes to customers who get a COVID-19 vaccine

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Starting June 1, you could score a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI along with your COVID-19 vaccine at CVS. Woonsocket-based CVS Health announced Thursday morning that eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through one of their retail pharmacies will be able to enter into their new sweepstakes program for a chance to win one of more than a thousand prizes. The winners will be chosen through weekly drawings and grand prizes over the next six weeks.
IndustryFOXBusiness

CVS offers perks for vaccines, following United Airlines

CVS is following in United Airlines footsteps by offering perks to people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. On Thursday, the health care company announced that it has partnered with companies to launch what it’s calling the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. The sweepstakes -- which includes more than 1,000 prizes -- will...
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

New data from CDC on effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Researchers in the United States have conducted a study demonstrating the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines at preventing infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Importantly, Mark Thompson from the CDC COVID-19 Response Team and colleagues also showed that the vaccines...
Posted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
ShoppingKVIA

5 signs that shopping is getting back to normal

When coronavirus began to spread across the United States, retailers took action. Social distancing stickers were slapped on floors, mask mandates were implemented and, perhaps more crushingly, free samples disappeared. But as vaccination rates rise, some are feeling more comfortable about resuming their prior routines — and major retailers are...