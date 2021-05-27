Right-Wing Media Defines Kamala Harris

The Economist: “Here is what the millions of Americans who take their opinions from Fox News and related outlets have been hearing about Kamala Harris. The vice-president was put in charge of the southern border because she ‘has brown skin.’ Her picture book, Superheroes Are Everywhere, was issued to migrant children, maybe corruptly. (‘Is she profiting from Biden’s border crisis?’ tweeted Republican supremo Ronna McDaniel.) Metropolitan elites worship her; Vogue, which ignored lovely Melania Trump, put her (her!) on its cover. Her entrepreneur niece, Meena Harris, is an anti-white racist queen of cancel culture.”