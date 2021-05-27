Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Right-Wing Media Defines Kamala Harris

By Taegan Goddard
politicalwire.com
 8 days ago

The Economist: “Here is what the millions of Americans who take their opinions from Fox News and related outlets have been hearing about Kamala Harris. The vice-president was put in charge of the southern border because she ‘has brown skin.’ Her picture book, Superheroes Are Everywhere, was issued to migrant children, maybe corruptly. (‘Is she profiting from Biden’s border crisis?’ tweeted Republican supremo Ronna McDaniel.) Metropolitan elites worship her; Vogue, which ignored lovely Melania Trump, put her (her!) on its cover. Her entrepreneur niece, Meena Harris, is an anti-white racist queen of cancel culture.”

politicalwire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Republican#Americans#Fox News#Vogue#Hindu#White America#The Economist#Southern#Book#Crisis#Migrant Children#Lovely Melania Trump#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
U.S. PoliticsClarion News

Democrats are disgraceful

Six months since the election and the left still starts every story about it with adjectives like baseless, fraudulent, invalid, and erroneous if there is a mention of President Trump's claim of cheating. Who are they still trying to convince conservatives or themselves?. I would have thought the Democrats would...
U.S. Politicsnativesunnews.today

Santorum fired at CNN

RAPID CITY—A concerted campaign from many Native Americans organizations and their celebrity allies resulted in the termination of former Republican Senator Rick Santorum as a CNN commentator last week. Santorum is widely known for his right-wing Christian views, and speaking before a private audience in April, he said, “We birthed a nation from nothing…I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”
PoliticsBirmingham Star

PM Modi speaks to US VP Kamala Harris

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with US Vice President Kamala Harris wherein the latter apprised about America's plan to share the first tranche of 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India and other countries. Taking to Twitter, PM...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Black Enterprise

President Biden Taps V.P. Kamala Harris To Take Lead On Voting Rights

President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris with the two biggest fights in his administration, immigration and now voting rights. Biden announced Harris will take the lead days before she’s slated to travel to Guatemala and Mexico to discuss curbing migration to the United States with their leaders. The dual-edged sword puts Harris in a tough spot of dealing with a major foreign issue and a major domestic one, but Biden believes Harris is up to the challenge.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Biden's real superpower is being a white guy

Joe Biden is the president, everybody knows that. But he might also be a hero straight out of Marvel Comics, given how often pundits describe his relative dullness as a "superpower." So far during his short tenure in office, Biden has proved impressively impervious to attacks from the Republican opposition....
Presidential ElectionHuffingtonPost

Kamala Harris Will Go Around Congress To Build Support For Voting Rights

Vice President Kamala Harris’ new job leading the White House’s voting rights effort has given advocates renewed assurance the Biden administration plans to wage political war against Republican restrictions around the country, even as they acknowledge the path to federal-level legislation protecting the franchise remains difficult. Harris, who asked for...
Presidential Electionkcrw.com

Will Vice President Kamala Harris be able to get a voting rights bill passed?

President Biden formally handed over the administration’s push to expand voting rights to Vice President Kamala Harris. It’s the latest and maybe most difficult item on her massive list of responsibilities right now. The list also includes addressing the immigration crisis at the southern border, selling Biden’s big infrastructure plan, and combating vaccine hesitancy.
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Can Kamala Harris Kick-Start the Democrats’ Voting Rights Fight?

With Republican attacks on voting rights mounting, and the window for Democrats to fight back closing, the White House appears to be taking a more active role in the effort to protect and expand the franchise—a high-stakes battle with major implications for democracy and Democrats’ electoral prospects. Speaking in Tulsa on Tuesday, on the hundredth anniversary of the racist massacre that decimated the city’s thriving Black Wall Street, President Joe Biden vowed to “fight with every tool at my disposal” to beat back GOP measures rolling back voting rights—and tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to oversee the administration’s effort.
U.S. PoliticsVoice of America

Plugged In-Madam Speaker - Episode 173

The visual of Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sitting behind President Joe Biden during his first address to Congress was a reminder of how American political history has changed. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines Pelosi's career as the first woman Speaker of the House with her biographer Susan Page, USA Today's Washington Bureau Chief. Airdate June 2, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsMedia Matters

Right-wing media flipped out over Kamala Harris’ Memorial Day weekend tweet, and mainstream news outlets took the bait — again

On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris wished her Twitter followers an enjoyable long weekend. That’s when all hell broke loose. Within hours, Harris, who had just delivered the commencement address during the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony a day earlier and shared a video on Twitter of her conversation with history-making Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, was being accused of disrespecting the military. The mistake: Harris didn’t specifically mention Memorial Day in her “weekend” tweet.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Is Joe Biden priming Kamala Harris for 2024 presidency? Ari Fleischer weighs in

Speculation is on the rise suggesting President Biden is preparing right-hand woman Kamala Harris to replace him in 2024. The VP’s new lead in White House efforts on voting rights and Biden’s appointment for Harris to lead a COVID-19 vaccination tour suggests she’s getting ready to pile more onto her plate but Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer disputed the assumption on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Thursday.
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Joe Biden Isn’t Shaping Up to Be the Right’s Bogeyman

Following the 2008 election, one positive glimmer that Republicans found in Barack Obama’s victory was all the fodder his freshly inaugurated face created for conservative authors and publishers. The right-wing publishing machine kicked into overdrive throughout the Obama years, with pundits like Dinesh D’Souza, Michelle Malkin, Ben Shapiro, and Bill O’Reilly writing hit after hit targeting the Democratic president. But under Joe Biden and the current Democratic administration, conservative publishers are having to look elsewhere to find popular topics for their scathing books, as The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins noted in a Wednesday dispatch on the conservative media complex’s search for a “new bogeyman” to make up for Biden’s “relative dullness.”