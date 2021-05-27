newsbreak-logo
John Davis, real voice behind Milli Vanilli, dies from COVID-19

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
You may not know his name but you know his voice.

John Davis was the voice you heard when Milli Vanilli sang. His daughter, Jasmin Davis, announced the singer died at the age of 66 due to COVID-19.

She announced his death Monday but confirmed it to CNN Thursday.

The faces of Milli Vanilli were Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, but Davis and other singers provided the sound.

Pilatus and Morvan accepted the 1989 Grammy for Best New Artist, but it was taken away when the truth was exposed.

Davis had replaced another behind-the-scenes singer for Milli Vanilli, Charles Shaw, when he was fired. Davis can be heard on the American release of both the Milli Vanilli album and title track “Girl You Know It’s True,” NPR reported.

Davis had a long career after the scandal, performing with stars like Luther Vandross and writing his own music, CNN reported.

He had also released two albums as Davis — ”Joker” in 1980 and “Still Be Loving You” in 1990, NPR reported.

