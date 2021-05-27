23231 Bridgeway West Road West - Angola By The Bay NEW PRICE $389,000

23231 Bridgeway Drive West - Desirable Angola By The Bay - Lewes, DE - NEW PRICE $389,000- This much loved charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, in the much sought after Angola by the Bay, is ready for a new owner. Situated on a beautifully landscaped lot with mature shrubs and trees this home has lots of privacy. The first floor has hardwood floors, custom designed ceramic tile flooring in the bathroom and the spacious Sunroom. The huge all season Sunroom with wall to wall windows is a great place to relax and enjoy some peaceful time. There is a bedroom and full bathroom on this level. On the second floor there are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. All windows have Bali Diamond Cellular Shades that help to minimize your utility expenses both winter and summer. The Living Room has built-in shelving unit and a gas fireplace. The roof is 6 years old. This home is not in a flood zone.