British Columbia health officials announced 165 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 145,695. We are doing very well here in B.C. Cases are declining and we are on track with our provincewide COVID-19 immunization targets. As cases decline and vaccination rates rise, she said she has hope the virus will soon become "an expertly managed communicable disease that we rarely hear about" like other illnesses.