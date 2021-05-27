Cancel
Congress & Courts

Murray Leads Hearing on Strengthening Investments in NIH to Support Lifesaving Research

By GNCadm1n
 14 days ago

***WATCH SENATOR MURRAY’S OPENING REMARKS HERE***. (Washington, D.C.) – Today, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (LHHS), held a hearing focused on the importance of strengthening investments in the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to support lifesaving research—as President Biden has proposed in his budget request. During the hearing, Senator Murray highlighted the significant role NIH has played fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged her colleagues to support increased investment in NIH in order to prioritize public health and keep families across the country healthy.

