Three Brooklyn Men Charged With Hate Crimes in Antisemitic Attacks

A far-right French conspiracy theorist wanted for the April kidnapping of an 8-year-old has been arrested in Malaysia, but not for his international arrest warrant for kidnapping. Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann, who has strong ties to American QAnon conspiracy theories, was arrested Saturday in Malaysia and will be expelled because of irregular immigration status. Because the arrest is not tied to the kidnapping warrant, it is unclear if Malaysia will now extradite him to France for the warrant or expel him from the country in accordance with its immigration policies. No extradition agreement has yet been made, according to reports in French media. An 8-year-old girl, Mia Montemaggi, was kidnapped by three men on April 13 and found in Switzerland 18 days later with her mother in an abandoned factory. Daillet-Wiedmann was named as the primary perpetrator and mastermind of the kidnapping, which was allegedly ordered by the girl’s mother after she lost a custody battle. Five people with right-wing ties have been named in the kidnapping.