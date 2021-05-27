Three Brooklyn Men Charged With Hate Crimes in Antisemitic Attacks
Three men accused of attacking Jewish people outside of a Brooklyn synagogue have been charged with hate crimes, the New York City Police Department said. On Wednesday, Haider Anjam, 20, and Ashan Azad, 19, were arrested and charged with harassment and aggravated harassment as a hate crime. Anjam was also hit with a charge of menacing as a hate crime, while alleged accomplice Danial Shukat, 20, was charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime. Police say that on Saturday night, the men pulled up in a car outside of Agudath Israel and began screaming “Free Palestine—kill all the jews” at synagogue-goers standing outside.www.thedailybeast.com