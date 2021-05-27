Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

DA Mike Schmidt provides community update following downtown riot

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 14 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. – Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt filed charges against Jarrid Huber, Elizabeth Hall, Emery Hall and Jacob Myers. The aforementioned people are among five individuals arrested by the Portland Police Bureau on May 25, 2021 in downtown during an unlawful assembly and riot. The Multnomah County...

gorgenewscenter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Society
Multnomah County, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Graffiti#Protest Riot#Riot Police#City Police#County Police#Arson#Portland City Hall#Emery Hall Lrb#State#Police Reports#Community#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Police help person in crisis off St. Johns Bridge

The Portland Police Bureau wants the public to know help is available for those experiencing a mental health crisis.Police helped a person in crisis safely off the St. Johns Bridge in North Portland on Sunday. According to police, at 7:42 a.m. on May 16, North Precinct officers responded to a person in crisis call on the bridge. With assistance of officers from the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team and in consultation with the Crisis Negotiation Team, the officers were able to assist the person on the bridge come back to where they were safe. The bridge has since reopened to...
GV Wire

FBI Helps Investigate Portland’s Deadly ‘Cycle of Violence’

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Sunday were getting help from the FBI in investigating the latest round of shootings in Portland amid a “cycle of violence” that the city’s police chief believes is gang-related. At least three shootings were reported over the weekend. A woman was killed in a shooting...
kptv.com

Multnomah Co. deputies investigating after two brothers assaulted by group at Glenn Otto Park

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating an assault that occurred Sunday evening in Glenn Otto Park. Two brothers were at the park enjoying the warm day when, according to one of the brothers, a group of roughly a dozen young men starting yelling homophobic slurs and began beating them, sending both to the hospital.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Open mic vigils in Portland will create ‘chain reaction of acknowledgment’ for those who have died

Just before the coronavirus pandemic threw most of the world into a series of lockdowns, Andre Middleton lost an uncle to an overdose. Though the death of his uncle was devastating, Middleton, the executive director of Friends of Noise, a youth arts nonprofit, said he was able to grieve his uncle in ways that helped process the loss -- he viewed the body and celebrated his uncle’s life.
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Deputies seek suspects in brutal Troutdale assault

Sunday attack at Sandy River believed to involve bias crimes, two brothers injured by group.The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in identifying suspects in a brutal assault that occurred Sunday night near the Sandy River at Glenn Otto Community Park. At about 7:36 p.m., May 16, deputies responded to reports of an assault at 1110 E. Historic Columbia River Highway. They found two adult males with injuries. According to police, a group of individuals swam across the Sandy River, confronted the victims, and then proceeded to violently attack the victims, who are brothers. The assault...
Portland, ORColumbian

One person injured in latest Portland shooting

In the latest incident of gun violence in Portland, police are investigating a Sunday shooting on the outer eastside that left a man hospitalized with injuries. The shooting marked the third this weekend being investigated by a special team looking to break a simmering “cycle of violence.”. Officers responded to...
Portland, ORoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Missing Gresham girl safe at home

UPDATE: The 13-year-old girl who ran away from home has returned, police say.The Gresham Police Department said Monday that the 13-year-old girl who ran away from home Saturday night has retutned home and is safe. According to investigators, Torres left her home at 184th Avenue and East Burnside Street shortly after 11 p.m. on May 15. They said Torres turned off her phone and deactivated social media accounts. Her friends told police they don't know where she is. Investigators say Torres has made statements previously implying she may want to harm herself. KOIN News 6 is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KXL

FBI Portland Police Double Up On Gun Violence

PORTLAND, Ore– Three murders in a week caught everyone’s attention. The FBI and Portland Police teamed up over the weekend to attempt to break up a vicious cycle of violence. Still there were two shootings Sunday. A woman was found dead and a man was seriously injured. So far this month five people have been killed.
Portland, ORPamplin Media Group

FBI, PPB: Portland shootings are 'beyond a public safety crisis'

Law enforcement officals say they are trying to prevent 'imminent' gun violence. With news of an "imminent" threat of gun violence in Portland, Police Chief Chuck Lovell and an FBI official spoke about violence reduction efforts during a media briefing on Saturday, May 15. The Portland City Council announced Friday...
Oregon StateKCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.