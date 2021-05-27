Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

European learns the hard way to slow down or risk death

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 14 days ago

Two major car accidents which took place in Germany and France recently were caused by speed cameras, according to TheNewspaper. Police in Ifta, Germany revealed that a speed camera trap set by police caused an accident when a 41-year-old truck driver, afraid of getting a ticket, slammed on his brakes when he saw officers holding handheld laser speed cameras. He ultimately lost control of the vehicle and smashed into the guardrail, causing the equivalent of $7300 in damage.

gorgenewscenter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Accidents#France#Vandalism#Traffic Accident#Damage Control#European#Thenewspaper#Lost Control#Speed Cameras#Vigilantes#Camera#Ostheim#Handheld#Fire#Spray Paint#Police#Ifta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Country
Germany
Related
TrafficAntelope Valley Press

Trains collide in Pakistan

GHOTKI, Pakistan (AP) — An express train barreled into another that had derailed in Pakistan before dawn Monday, killing at least 51 people and setting off a desperate effort to search the crumpled cars for survivors and the dead, authorities said. More than 100 other people were injured. Cries for...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

British tourists at risk of bringing variants back from European ‘blind spots’

British holidaymakers risk bringing new variants back to the UK this summer as data “blind spots” in Europe make it difficult to know which nations are harbouring newly mutated forms of the virus, scientists have warned.While the UK has established an extensive genomic surveillance network that has allowed officials to detect new variants when they emerge, other European countries have struggled to increase their sequencing capabilities.The ability to effectively sequence Covid cases and share genomic data is one factor taken into consideration by the government when assessing which nations to add to Britain’s green list, along with wider transmission risks,...
Trafficbayview-news.com

Motorcyclist hurt on DVP and four fatal in London, Ontario

A motorcyclist has been badly hurt on the Don Valley Parkway at Eastern Ave when he tried to pass on the righthand side of a car moving at highway speed on Saturday morning. Also in Toronto, a woman in her 60s is in critical condition after she was struck by car. In London, a 20-year-old is in custody after four pedestrians have died in a collision with a vehicle.
Protestsihsmarkit.com

European protest trends ‘after’ COVID-19: Scenarios and indicators for rising risks

With an eye to the future, we analyzed the risk of protests and riots in Europe from mid-2021, when the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) virus epidemiological situation in Europe is likely to start improving. We assessed future trends for protests and riots, focusing on indicators for the changing risk environment. Let's take a look at the data for Europe first, and then take a close look at how this plays out across France.
Accidentsqatar-tribune.com

18 dead in factory fire in western India

New Delhi: At least 18 workers and employees died after a fire erupted at a chemicals factory in India’s western state of Maharashtra on Monday, police said. The fire broke out at the sanitizer-manufacturing unit of the factory in the Pune district on Monday afternoon. Attempts continued till late on Monday night to locate others trapped inside the building.
TrafficTrendHunter.com

Electric European Buses

Announced this week, BYD's electric bus orders and deliveries are fulfilled in Spain and Sweden as public transportation shifts to eco-friendly alternatives. The Municipal Transport Company of Madrid, EMT Madrid, received 30 of BYD's 40-foot eBuses - a popular choice in Europe. This adds to EMT Madrid's pre-existing collection of 15. This shipment marks the largest single order for electric buses in Spain's history. The Transport Company aims to eliminate its diesel-powered fleet by 2023.
Accidentsimumedia.com

Dozens Killed In Pakistan Train Wreck

Southern Pakistan: Tragic news out of Pakistan this morning two express trains collided killing over 30 people. What happened was an express train derailed and an intercity train packed with travelers slammed into it. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined an investigation is underway. Rescue teams are still trying to free trapped passengers hours after the crash. The injured are being taken to local hospitals, the remote location of the incident has also made the rescue effort difficult.
Environmentthefishsite.com

Indian shrimp farmers left devastated by Cyclone Yaas

Cyclone Yaas, which struck the coast of West Bengal and Odisha on 26 May, has caused severe damage to northeast India’s shrimp aquaculture industry, putting a potentially bumper season in jeopardy. “I have been doing business for over three decades but have never seen such scale of devastation ever before....
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Route Analysis: Moscow Domodedovo-St. Petersburg

Smartavia plans to re-enter the market later this month. Russian LCC Smartavia is returning to the competitive Moscow-St. Petersburg market with the launch of a new seasonal route. The carrier last operated regular scheduled flights between the cities from October 2016 to March 2017, when it was then known as Nordavia. The route briefly returned in March 2018 but has been absent from the airline’s network ever since.
Carsindiaeveryday.com

Moscow imposes 9mph limit on e-scooters after string of accidents

Reuters in Moscow. Tue 8 Jun 2021 08.22 EDT. Moscow is to impose speed limits on electric scooters in its city centre as calls for action grow following a string of accidents. Muscovites have hired the scooters more than 1.2m times since early April and are .... Moscow imposes 9mph...
Accidentspreciouskashmir.com

Prevent Road Accidents

After another accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway near Ramban claimed five more lives last weekend, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the departments concerned to carry out road safety audit and rectification measures within a week. The deadlinesso set ends on June 12. Mr Sinha also in a right direction called for...
Trafficindialife.us

Monsoon storms into Maha: Trains, traffic hit in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 9 : The first monsoon rains hit Maharashtra and Mumbai with full fury on Wednesday, hitting local trains and road traffic, and flooding low-lying areas in the country's commercial capital, officials said here. Large parts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad witnessed heavy rain, inundating several low-lying areas, barely...
Real Estateliveandinvestoverseas.com

The 3 Real Estate Investment Lessons I Learned The Hard Way

One big loss can wipe out a lot of gains. After more than two-and-a-half decades of property investing experience across 24 countries, I have learned that the hard way several times over. Here are the stories of three of my biggest failures, the investments that stand out in memory as...