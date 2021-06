Simon Leys, the Belgian sinologist, polymath, and translator of Confucius’ Analects, once noted that “Western incapacity to grasp the Soviet reality and all its Asian variants was not a failure of information (which was always plentiful); it was a failure of imagination.” Leys referred to the moral obtuseness of much of the West’s intelligentsia, its failure to grasp the scale and iniquity of the catastrophes inflicted by Communist regimes.