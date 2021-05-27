City to host 3rd annual Mayor’s Youth Summer Police & Fire Academy

This spring, Bethanie Rado has joined the team at the EPPC as the Drug Free Communities (DFC) Youth and Media Relations Coordinator. This position is new to the Coalition and funded by the five-year Drug Free Communities grant from White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that the city and the EPPC received last year. Bethanie will be responsible for media relations, planning and organizing youth and community projects and events, and she will work closely with our schools, local authorities, health professionals and parents to reinforce EPPC’s vision for healthy lifestyles for East Providence’s youth. Bethanie is an East Providence resident with children in the public schools. She expressed this as one of her motivators for applying for the position. “I have a vested interest in keeping our children safe and healthy. It is important to me that they have the tools available to help them with making good choices and alternatives when they think they can’t.” Rado’s work with youth includes serving as a Girl Scout Troop Leader in East Providence for the last six years and she has been the President of the Slaterettes Girls Baseball League since 2018, previously serving on the board as a Director since 2009. She last worked as a Patient Experience Manager for an orthopedic practice and expects her work there to transfer over seamlessly. “I worked with patients to rectify concerns and make their experience better. I found ways to minimize frustrations within our system that limited employees and patients from getting to their end goal. I built teams. I trained people. I listened to them. All of these things are also important in prevention, especially team building. EPPC is really focused on re-establishing the large youth coalition East Providence used to have and getting parents informed and involved.” Bethanie will join Madeline Marlow, Executive Director of EPPC who had this to say: "The East Providence Prevention Coalition is pleased to have Bethanie join our team. We've essentially doubled our staff with this position, and she has hit the ground running. We feel as if her qualifications and skills will be a huge benefit to the Coalition while her passion for the youth of this City will ultimately allow EPPC to re-engage an active youth coalition, whose goal will be to reduce risk factors while increasing protective factors to ensure our youth all the tools available to live healthy lifestyles." Bethanie can be reached via email at brado@eastprovidenceri.gov.