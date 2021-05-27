Cancel
East Providence, RI

City to host 3rd annual Mayor’s Youth Summer Police & Fire Academy

reportertoday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Providence, RI – The City of East Providence, together with the East Bay Community Action Program, is seeking participants for its third annual Mayor’s Youth Summer Police & Fire Academy. “This is an amazing opportunity for the city to provide understanding and knowledge to our youth of first responders...

reportertoday.com
#Fire Suppression#Leadership Skills#City Police#Community#July#Mayor#Haz Mat#Epfd#Marine Unit#Csi#Detectives Dispatch#Ebcap#The Fire Department#Covid#East Providence Police#Interested Youth#Grove Ave#Ri#Mayor Bob Dasilva#Officer
Public Safety
Politics
Science
Emergency Medical Services
Violent CrimesMiddletown Press

4 charged in Rhode Island shooting that injured 9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities filed charges Monday against four people they allege initiated a shootout in Rhode Island that left nine people injured last week. Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 20, Jordanny Britto, 20, Reynaldo Rivera, 19, and George Rios, 18, each face several charges including assault with a deadly weapon and using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, according to the state attorney general's office.
Providence, RIABC6.com

R.I. lawmakers meeting on schools administrator accused of wrongdoing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island lawmakers are meeting about the vetting and hiring of a Providence school administrator accused of wrongdoing on Monday. The Providence delegation to the Senate has asked Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Committee Chairman Louis DiPalma to convene an oversight hearing regarding their vetting process and hiring of former Providence Schools Administrator Olayinka Alege.
Providence, RITurnto10.com

5 shootings in 4 days: Rhode Island officials call for stricter gun laws

Rhode Island's congressional delegation and community leaders on Monday called for stricter gun laws and improved social programs in the wake of at least five shootings in four days, including one described as the worst in Providence history. The officials met at the Nonviolence Institute in Providence to discuss policy...
Providence County, RIProvidence Business News

Applications for R.I. 10K Small Businesses program due June 1

PROVIDENCE – Applications for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island program’s 15th cohort are due by June 1, the Community College of Rhode Island announced Monday. The program, which is delivered in partnership with CCRI, will begin in September 2021 and will be free to participants. Members of...
Exeter, RIWesterly Sun

Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange

The Rhode Island State Grange held a Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange recently which included contests from the director of agriculture. Pictured are some members of the Moosup Valley Jr. Grange with their contest submissions and ribbons. Shown are Jessica and Madison Sherman, Annette Hartley, Tristan, Kendall and Scarlett Guotacco, and Hailey Fish. Member Brooke Houle is missing from the photo. For information about the grange, call Joyce Bastien at 401-295-9788.
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Politicsnewportri.com

Rep. Ruggiero named RI state director for Women in Government

Women In Government, a national non-profit, non-partisan organization of women state legislators, has named Rep. Deborah Ruggiero a state director in Rhode Island. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Women In Government provides leadership opportunities, expert forums, and educational resources to address and resolve complex public policy issues to all women state legislators across the country.
New Shoreham, RIBlock Island Times

New Shoreham Town Council Agenda

The New Shoreham Town Council will meet via Zoom pursuant to State of Rhode Island Executive Order 20-46 dated June 12, 2020 Zoom access: dial toll free for cellular phone or landline (888) 788 0099, (833) 548 0276, (833) 548 0282, (877) 853 5247. When prompted, Meeting ID: 830 0185 9082 Passcode: 513616. We do not have bandwidth to support a video link for members of the general public. To participate, “Raise your hand” on your phone by pressing *9; mute and unmute by pressing *6. To see supporting documents for this agenda, go to: Clerkbase https://clerkshq.com/NewShoreham-RI Please dial in or watch YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmvoSBIQ0bsFRg1kxPgNVCA.
Providence, RIBoston Globe

9 victims in 20 minutes: How Rhode Island Hospital responded to Thursday’s shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE — At Rhode Island Hospital Thursday night, there was no advance warning about the mass casualty incident that was about to unfold. Around 6:45 p.m. four or five people in a car drove through the city’s Washington Park neighborhood and opened fire at people on the porch at 87 Carolina Ave. Some of the people on the porch returned fire, said Providence police Major David Lapatin. Investigators found dozens of shell casings from four or five semiautomatic handguns, and seized firearms at the house, he said.
Bristol, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project to resume training classes

Despite the pandemic’s shutdown of most indoor activities over the past year, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) says that it has continued its outdoor fieldwork research and is now carefully reopening its regular program. RIMAP will hold “Introduction to Marine Archaeology” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5,...
East Providence, RIreportertoday.com

Bethanie Rado joins East Providence Prevention Coalition

This spring, Bethanie Rado has joined the team at the EPPC as the Drug Free Communities (DFC) Youth and Media Relations Coordinator. This position is new to the Coalition and funded by the five-year Drug Free Communities grant from White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that the city and the EPPC received last year. Bethanie will be responsible for media relations, planning and organizing youth and community projects and events, and she will work closely with our schools, local authorities, health professionals and parents to reinforce EPPC’s vision for healthy lifestyles for East Providence’s youth. Bethanie is an East Providence resident with children in the public schools. She expressed this as one of her motivators for applying for the position. “I have a vested interest in keeping our children safe and healthy. It is important to me that they have the tools available to help them with making good choices and alternatives when they think they can’t.” Rado’s work with youth includes serving as a Girl Scout Troop Leader in East Providence for the last six years and she has been the President of the Slaterettes Girls Baseball League since 2018, previously serving on the board as a Director since 2009. She last worked as a Patient Experience Manager for an orthopedic practice and expects her work there to transfer over seamlessly. “I worked with patients to rectify concerns and make their experience better. I found ways to minimize frustrations within our system that limited employees and patients from getting to their end goal. I built teams. I trained people. I listened to them. All of these things are also important in prevention, especially team building. EPPC is really focused on re-establishing the large youth coalition East Providence used to have and getting parents informed and involved.” Bethanie will join Madeline Marlow, Executive Director of EPPC who had this to say: "The East Providence Prevention Coalition is pleased to have Bethanie join our team. We've essentially doubled our staff with this position, and she has hit the ground running. We feel as if her qualifications and skills will be a huge benefit to the Coalition while her passion for the youth of this City will ultimately allow EPPC to re-engage an active youth coalition, whose goal will be to reduce risk factors while increasing protective factors to ensure our youth all the tools available to live healthy lifestyles." Bethanie can be reached via email at brado@eastprovidenceri.gov.
Providence, RIabc17news.com

‘No regard for human safety’: Police chief says 7 people remain hospitalized from Rhode Island shooting

Seven of the nine people who were injured in Thursday’s shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, remained hospitalized Friday, the city’s police chief said. The shooting that began shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday at a house was between two feuding groups who know each other, Providence Chief of Police Hugh Clements said. It has been determined by authorities that the shooting was targeted, not random.
New London, CTPosted by
The Day

Coast Guard deems two Rhode Island lighthouses surplus

New London — Don’t look for the owners of the three lighthouses directing New London Harbor traffic to be snapping up any more of the aging sentinels anytime soon — including two the Coast Guard’s trying to shed off the coast of nearby Rhode Island. “New London Maritime Society will...
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. House and Senate pass bills changing unemployment to expand workforce. The House and the Senate each passed bills changing unemployment regulations with the intent of putting Rhode Islanders back to work...