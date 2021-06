The Washington County Board of Commissioners recognized May 14 as Apraxia Awareness Day in Washington County at its meeting May 11. Childhood apraxia of speech is a misunderstood and challenging speech disorder. Now going into its ninth year, Apraxia Awareness Day May 14 aims to unite community members, children with childhood apraxia of speech, and their friends and family to be an unstoppable, united force, advocating for children with childhood apraxia of speech.