Header image by Jess Gleeson. Over the last year, The Million were one of the few bands to make the most of the world falling apart around them. The Central Coast indie-pop group initially introduced their sound back in 2017, before returning two years later with a little more of a polished vision as shown on Somebody Better back in 2019. The year that followed was to be bountiful for the group, armed with a fresh-written EP that came following a writing trip to the US. However, we all know how the story goes, with delays, postponements, and whatever else getting in the way.