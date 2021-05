NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Focused on providing a top-notch transportation experience for its most vulnerable members, MTM has partnered with Safr, a ridesharing platform built specifically with the needs of women in mind. Safr's non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) model supports members who may not be comfortable riding with traditional ridesharing services, like women who have experienced a history of abuse, children, and older adults. MTM and Safr's partnership will kick off in Michigan, with expansion to additional markets forthcoming.