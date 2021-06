GASH surfboards recently held a surfboard exhibition in Torquay, which showcased the talent of shaper Greg Brown, glasser Paul Cousins, and painter Simon Buttonshaw. ‘Gash: 7 Blades is an exhibition about the art of surfing. The responsive dance with the sea and the art of both designing and crafting the surfboard. It celebrates the evolution of design, the art of shaping and glassing; so they sing, like a violin. Form follows function. They must actually work. There is no room for the superfluous. It is the heart of the culture. The surfers/shaper is the artist/alchemist that brings it into being. All this is here, a lifetime. In the place where it all happened.’