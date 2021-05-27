Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Wyden Statement at Finance Committee Markup on the Clean Energy for America Act

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 14 days ago

On the federal tax books today is a hodgepodge of 44 different energy tax breaks for a host of fuel sources and technologies. These tax breaks have stacked up over the decades like dusty old papers on the messiest desk in the office. The system is anti-competitive and anti-innovation. It puts the government in the role of picking winners and losers by giving some fuels and technologies big, permanent tax breaks while others have short-term, temporary extensions. It has survived in this form for one reason only: Congress has long found it easier to pile on so-called “tax extenders” than clean things up once and for all.

gorgenewscenter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Rules Committee#Climate Finance#Wyden Statement#Finance Committee Markup#American#Democrats#Republicans#Clean Transportation Fuel#Clean Electricity#Tax#Amendments#Renewable Diesel#Policies#Carbon Emissions#Clean Things#Temporary Extensions#Job Creating Ingenuity#Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Congress & Courtshuntinglife.com

House Committee Considers the MAPLand Act

Sportsmen and sportswomen call for swift passage of important public land access legislation. (Washington D.C.)—Hunters and anglers around the nation voiced support for the bipartisan Modernizing Access to our Public Land (MAPLand) Act as the bill received its first hearing in the 117th Congress. The House Natural Resources Committee held...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Energy Department announces new steps on US battery production

The Department of Energy on Tuesday announced a series of policy actions to scale up manufacturing of advanced battery technology, part of a broader White House effort to promote battery production in the U.S. The actions announced include a new national blueprint for developing lithium batteries through the end of...
Energy IndustryRockford Register-Star

Letter: Create policy for stability, jobs and clean energy

I've worked at ComEd for 16 years, with seven as a front line supervisor. So I can tell you first-hand about the importance of grid investments and the hard work of our employees. In August 2020, ComEd’s crews were faced with a derecho storm that produced 15 tornadoes, 100 mph...
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Wyden Statement On DOJ Announcement That It Will No Longer Subpoena Reporter Communications In Leak Investigations

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on the Department of Justice announcement that it will no longer seek reporter communications as part of leak investigations:. “President Biden and Attorney General Garland are doing the right thing by turning the page on the Trump administration’s abusive surveillance...
Energy IndustryConcord Monitor

Without good information, clean energy is hard to turn on

New Hampshire Bulletin, a new statewide online news organization staffed by some experienced former newspaper reporters and editors, has a good story about the esoteric topic of how a statewide energy data hub could make creating a 21st-century power system easier. … compared the current system with going into a...
Energy Industrypinalcentral.com

Editorial: Clean energy rules

Arizona’s utility regulators have bounced the ball around on mandated carbon-free electricity over a period of years. Last week they reached a compromise to put rules back in place. The final deadline for no emissions would be nearly 50 years from now, an eternity in politics. Nevertheless, the mandate is to be phased in, and that is a good thing.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Deseret News

5 takeaways from the clean energy revolution

President Joe Biden’s climate agenda requires significant investments in clean energy technology — with everything from expansive offshore wind farms, massive solar arrays and a doubling down in the electric vehicle arena. But clean energy comes with a dirty cost. Utah has a robust number of solar farms, a wind...
Congress & Courtsroadsbridges.com

House T&I Committee reintroduces INVEST in America Act

Today, members of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) reintroduced the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America (INVEST in America) Act. T&I Committee Chair Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon), Chair of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-District of Columbia)...
Banning, CArecordgazette.net

Clean energy and climate change

As Mayor of Banning, I am concerned about clean energy and climate change. I applaud the vision of converting clean energy goals into tangible results in our state and throughout the country. For decades, California has established itself as a leader in renewable energy development. We pride ourselves in leading...
Energy IndustryGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

A primrose path to clean energy?

On the same day that President Joe Biden appeared at a Ford Motor plant in Michigan to promote a $174 billion electric vehicle plan, Republican members of the House Committee on Natural Resources hosted a forum to highlight the nation’s insufficient supply of the raw minerals needed to bolster manufacturing of green technologies.
Union Leader

Letter: Invest in clean energy

To the Editor: President Biden has made it clear that he wants the United States to transition to a more forward-thinking, climate-conscious future. His American Jobs Plan includes funding for clean energy projects that can reenergize and reinvent our power infrastructure, helping to protect the environment — and most importantly, create jobs. As the world begins to wane its dependence on fossil fuels, we will need to diversify our energy options. Clean energy derives power from more environmentally friendly sources than oil and gas, such as solar, wind, or hydropower. This puts us in a better position to reach low carbon goals and improves the accessibility of energy for years to come. We must invest in projects that can help achieve a low-carbon energy future and create infrastructure and jobs for the long term.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NRDC

Biden Budget Accelerates Clean Energy in the Power Sector

In his FY 2022 Federal Budget, President Biden proposes key steps to grow clean energy in the power sector and strengthen the communities that have historically powered America. These investments will create and sustain good-paying jobs building more clean energy resources all across the country. As the White House has...
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Biden’s Not-So-Clean Energy Transition

By Brad Prociuk I am all for clean energy. The current path here in California is to transition away from fossil fuel. It is reported that there is a bill tabled in Sacramento for new home construction to have hookups for electric ovens, dryers only, and phase away from natural gas.With the desire to transition to electric cars by 2035 and initiatives like the one above, I surely hope they already are..
Energy IndustryVox

The smartest way to finance clean energy that you’ve never heard of

In the United States, financing infrastructure and clean energy projects is often contingent on the quirks of partisan dealmaking in Congress. But there may be a better way. A green bank model has been successful in several other countries. The United Kingdom’s green bank funded much of its offshore wind boom before the government sold it in 2017. (The current UK government is exploring bringing it back.) Through Australia’s green bank, the largest in the world, the country has invested in wind, solar, and hydrogen development in addition to financing the construction of energy-efficient homes.
Congress & Courtsdailyenergyinsider.com

Energy Storage Association applauds Senate committee for including energy storage tax credit in markup

The U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) applauded the U.S. Senate Finance Committee for including the energy storage investment tax credit in its markup this week. “We cannot rely on yesterday’s infrastructure to deal with tomorrow’s climate. An ITC for storage is critical to achieve our country’s decarbonization goals and enable communities to be resilient to increasing disruptions from extreme weather. Modernizing our electric infrastructure with energy storage also spurs clean energy job growth across the country,” U.S. Energy Storage Association Interim CEO Jason Burwen said.
Congress & Courtsenergycentral.com

Sen. Crapo: Finance Committee Republicans Push Commonsense Provisions in Energy Tax Bill

WASHINGTON, May 28 -- Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, issued the following news release on May 27, 2021:. The U.S. Senate Finance Committee voted along party lines on "The Clean Energy for America Act," a bill that eliminates tax incentives for the fossil fuel industry, which would result in job losses and increased gas prices at the pump for consumers. Although Democrats indicated a willingness to continue conversations on a number of Republican proposals, including proposals to ensure electric vehicles (EVs) contribute fairly to the Highway Trust Fund, they rejected a vast number of commonsense amendments Finance Committee Republican Members offered to improve the bill.