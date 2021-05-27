Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Finance Committee Advances Clean Energy for America Act

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 14 days ago

Washington, D.C. – The Senate Finance Committee today advanced the Clean Energy for America Act with a 14-14 vote. “Today is a momentous day. For the first time, the Senate Finance Committee has advanced comprehensive clean-energy legislation,” Chair Wyden said. “The American people know the climate crisis is an existential threat and strongly support bold action. The Clean Energy for America Act would both put us on the path to achieve our emissions-reductions goals and help create hundreds of thousands of good-paying, clean-energy jobs. As we move forward with President Biden’s jobs and infrastructure agenda, our bill should be the linchpin of our efforts on clean energy. I look forward to working with my colleagues to finally enact clean-energy legislation to build a better future for our children, both in terms of the climate and economy.”

gorgenewscenter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Finance#Climate Action#Chair Wyden#Clean Energy For America#Emissions#President Biden#American#Bold Action#Crisis#D C#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Congress & CourtsClick2Houston.com

Senators push measure to accelerate DAF, foundation giving

Two key U.S. senators introduced legislation Wednesday designed to spur faster payouts from donor-advised funds and foundations, giving new momentum to an effort that has deeply divided philanthropy. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, a former chairman of the Finance Committee who still sits on that panel, and Sen. Angus...
Congress & CourtsObserver

House releases tax credit to incentivize new clean energy sources

WASHINGTON – Reps. Tom Reed, R-Corning, and Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., have released a discussion draft of the Energy Sector Innovation Credit Act, a bipartisan bill to encourage U.S. energy market innovation and tackle the challenges presented by climate change. “Our climate is changing. There is no denying this,” Reed said....
Congress & Courtswlds.com

Davis Co-Sponsoring Legislation to Protect Racecars from EPA Regulation

Legislation currently proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives aims to protect racecars. U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) is co-sponsoring House Resolution 3281, the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports or RPM Act of 2021. The measure would permanently block attempts by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to regulate modified motor...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Energy Department announces new steps on US battery production

The Department of Energy on Tuesday announced a series of policy actions to scale up manufacturing of advanced battery technology, part of a broader White House effort to promote battery production in the U.S. The actions announced include a new national blueprint for developing lithium batteries through the end of...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Senate approves expansive bill to boost U.S. competitiveness with China

The Senate on Tuesday approved a sweeping effort to fortify the nation’s ability to compete with China’s economic and political ambitions by shoveling billions of dollars into scientific research and American manufacturing across several industries, including artificial intelligence, robotics and wireless service. The quarter-trillion-dollar package, approved 68 to 32, earmarks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senate fails to advance Paycheck Fairness Act

The Senate on Tuesday failed to advance the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation intended to address the gender pay gap. The big picture: The 49-50 vote saw Democrats in support and Republicans opposed. At least 60 votes were required to end the filibuster and move the measure to the floor for a vote.
Congress & Courtskinyradio.com

Visit America Act introduced in Congress

WASHINGTON (KINY) - Alaska US Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski are part of a coalition of senators that have introduced the Visit America Act. This act would authorize the US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board and create a position within the Department of Commerce specifically focused on tourism in the country.
U.S. Politicsmichaelsavage.com

Over Twenty States Are Now Suing The Biden Administration Over The Closure Of The Keystone XL Pipeline

It’s still hard to believe that as one of his first acts as president, Joe Biden shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, killing thousands of good American jobs in the process. Just think of all the American families whose lives came to a halt instantly, wondering how they would pay for their homes, cars and education for their children. States started suing almost immediately and some new states have joined the effort, bringing the total to over twenty. The Washington Examiner reports: Two more states sue Biden administration over Keystone XL pipeline, bringing total to 23 Two more attorneys general have announced their respective states are joining a lawsuit against the Biden administration and its “illegal” cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline. “The Constitution is clear that presidents do not have the power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce or to unilaterally undo an act of Congress,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, announcing that Alaska and Florida are joining the legal fight. In the statement, Knudsen said U.S. consumers would benefit the most by the construction of the pipeline — and are subsequently hurt the most by its cancellation. “The fallout from the Colonial pipeline cyberattack made it very clear that we need more energy infrastructure, not less. The Keystone XL would get more oil, including Montana oil, to American refineries to be sold to American consumers,” he said. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor were added to a complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Thursday, bringing the total number of states in the lawsuit to 23.
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Video: Wyden Statement at Finance Committee Hearing on the IRS’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Colleagues, I’ll have prepared remarks in a moment. First, a brief comment on the breaking news. This morning there is what appears to be a massive, unauthorized disclosure of taxpayer records. The source of this information is unclear. Given the IRS’s responsibility to protect taxpayer data, it has a responsibility to investigate the source of this disclosure.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Axios

Senate passes sweeping China competition bill in rare bipartisan vote

The Senate voted 68-32 on Tuesday to approve a sweeping China-focused global competition bill, overcoming Republican objections that had threatened to derail the $200 billion+ bipartisan package. Why it matters: The bill's supporters cite the measure as evidence that the deeply divided Senate can still function on a bipartisan basis,...
Foreign Policydistincttoday.net

Senate Poised to Pass Huge Industrial Policy Bill to Counter China

WASHINGTON — Faced with an urgent competitive threat from China, the Senate is poised to pass the most expansive industrial policy legislation in U.S. history, blowing past partisan divisions over government support for private industry to embrace a nearly quarter-trillion-dollar investment in building up America’s manufacturing and technological edge. The...
Congress & Courtsfinancialregnews.com

Senate Finance Committee launches investigation into Abbvie tax practices

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), chair of the Senate Finance Committee Chair, launched an investigation into pharmaceutical company AbbVie’s international tax practices. Specifically, the investigation will look at how the 2017 tax law may have allowed the company to avoid paying taxes on U.S. prescription drug sales. “[A]bbVie has been...
Energy Industrypinalcentral.com

Editorial: Clean energy rules

Arizona’s utility regulators have bounced the ball around on mandated carbon-free electricity over a period of years. Last week they reached a compromise to put rules back in place. The final deadline for no emissions would be nearly 50 years from now, an eternity in politics. Nevertheless, the mandate is to be phased in, and that is a good thing.
Congress & Courtsroadsbridges.com

House T&I Committee reintroduces INVEST in America Act

Today, members of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) reintroduced the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America (INVEST in America) Act. T&I Committee Chair Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon), Chair of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-District of Columbia)...
Energy IndustryGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

A primrose path to clean energy?

On the same day that President Joe Biden appeared at a Ford Motor plant in Michigan to promote a $174 billion electric vehicle plan, Republican members of the House Committee on Natural Resources hosted a forum to highlight the nation’s insufficient supply of the raw minerals needed to bolster manufacturing of green technologies.