Laurel man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

LAUREL COUNTY - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals Tuesday afternoon following a brief getaway attempt that subsequently led to the suspect’s car crashing into a police cruiser.

The Sheriff’s Office says it had developed information that Stacy O. Savage, 49, of Blackwater Road was a noncompliant sex offender. Savage was eventually located while driving a white Cadillac Escalade along Blackwater Church Road.

Deputies then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Savage accelerated in an attempt to evade law enforcement. According to police, Savage then steered the vehicle straight into the path of Sheriff’s Detective Robert Reed’s cruiser intentionally hitting and disabling the cruiser.

Savage was arrested along with three female passengers who were all found with several bags of methamphetamine, needles, and other paraphernalia.

An additional investigation into Savage found that he was living in a Blackwater Road residence and was in fact in direct violation of his sex offender registration details.

Savage was charged with attempted murder of a police officer; fleeing or evading police in the first-degree; trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first-degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; three counts of wanton endangerment in the first-degree; and failure to comply with sex offender registration, first offense.

In addition, Savage was charged on a Kentucky parole board sex offender conditional discharge violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision; failure to attend treatment for substance abuse; use of a controlled substance (cocaine); failure to report change in home address to parole officer; failure to report to parole officer as directed; termination from Kentucky sex offender treatment program regarding being a sex offender conditionally discharged regarding a conviction of rape in the third-degree in Laurel Circuit Court who was released to sex offender conditional discharge and has violated the terms of the sex offender conditional discharge.

The three passengers arrested include Christina Cassise, 30, of East Bernstadt, Tracie L. Johnson, 43, of East Bernstadt, and Staci Savage, 23, of London. All three were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center, and were scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday morning. All four are scheduled to reappear in court on June 1 for a preliminary hearing.