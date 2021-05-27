Braden Holtby’s debut season with the Canucks was a mixed bag: 2021 year in review
When back-to-back Cyclone Taylor Trophy Team MVP award winner Jacob Markstrom departed the Vancouver Canucks last offseason, the team knew they would need to find a way to replace his production. Thatcher Demko had shown promise during a breakout playoff run, but the three-and-a-half game sample size wasn’t enough to prove that he could handle a full season of starts, even if he did have a 0.64 GAA and .985 SV% during those games.canucksarmy.com