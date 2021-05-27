Braden Holtby’s debut season with the Canucks was a mixed bag: 2021 year in review

The sophomore slump is one of the most feared phenomena in sports. A hotshot rookie looks like a world-beater in his inaugural campaign but comes crashing back down to earth the next year. Is it the result of going from playing sheltered minutes to suddenly being asked to take on opponents’ top lines? Do opposing video coaches now have enough film with which to prime their players to shut the guy down? Was the hot start simply a result of good puck luck? Is the pressure suddenly real after the rookie naivety fades?