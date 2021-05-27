Julie Mehretu donates major painting to Art for Justice Fund

I’ve always felt among immigrant artists over the last few decades, especially those whose countries had been marred by political turmoil—for example Alfredo Jaar (b. 1956 in Santiago, Chile), Shirin Neshat (b. 1957 in Qazvin, Iran), or say Ai Weiwei (b. 1957 in Beijing, China)—all from the same generation, have explored various distillations of the critical, re-deployed language of minimal and conceptual art, tempered by the complex relationship between post-modernism and economic globalization after the Cold War in 1991. Painting had not yet been explored as effectively with this similar global-politically driven content until the arrival of Julie Mehretu (b. 1970 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia). This is not to say Mehretu is the only exception among the painters of her generation who rediscovered painting as a poetical means to embody social and political content, but rather she is a rare artist who has managed to reinvent the alchemy of drawing as a thinking process into painting, especially in the language of abstraction.