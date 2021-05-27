Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Julie Mehretu donates major painting to Art for Justice Fund

By Annabel Keenan
theartnewspaper.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie Mehretu has donated a major painting, Dissident Score (2019-21), to support the Art for Justice Fund, the six-year initiative founded by Agnes Gund in 2017 to disrupt mass incarceration and fund artists and activists highlighting inequality and promoting justice. The online marketplace Artsy is hosting the single lot sale, which opened 26 May with a starting bid of $2.6m and will close June 10th, 3pm EST. The work is estimated to sell for $3 to $4m.

www.theartnewspaper.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bradford
Person
Jeff Koons
Person
Nick Cave
Person
Darren Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Sales#Charity#Art#Painting#Youth Justice#The Art For Justice Fund#Artsy#Black Brown#Ethiopian American#The Ford Foundation#Artists Mark Bradford#Suvero#Youth Imprisonment#Abstract Images#Mass Incarceration#Sale#Activists#Washy Shadows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Paintings
News Break
Charities
Related
Visual ArtFinancial Times

Julie Curtiss’s art of the beautiful grotesque

The 38-year-old French-Vietnamese artist Julie Curtiss has been causing much excitement in the art world with her twisted, caustic representations of life’s familiar visuals. Her rise has been rapid. In 2015, she was “a nobody”, as she puts it. Three years later, New York dealer Anton Kern began showing her work. In 2019, a small painting of a woman’s head with Princess Leia-style buns sold for $106,250 on the secondary market at Phillips New York, over an estimate of $6,000 to $8,000. It was followed by the sale that marks her record; a hammer price of $423,000 (around three times the estimate) for Pas de Trois, a canvas showing three hairy forms. Last year, Curtiss signed with White Cube: her first solo show in London opened earlier this month in its St James’s space.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

How Julie Mehretu Creates Her Deeply Layered Abstractions Referencing Today’s Most Pressing Issues

In Julie Mehretu’s spacious studio in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, her sprawling, intricate abstract paintings hold center stage, along with the tools one would expect in the making of them: brushes, paints in a daunting array of colors, and a cherry picker that keeps her elevated at a painting’s height as she works to the music of Nina Simone, John Coltrane, Sun Ra, and Julius Eastman. A less visible tool that sits largely in the background, however, has made all the difference in her recent work: the computer.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

The Journey Behind Liza Lou’s Behemoth Beaded Kitchen

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». At gatherings, guests tend to gravitate towards the glow and buzz of the kitchen. Similarly, ever since its first exhibition in 1996, Liza Lou’s “Kitchen,” a shimmering sculptural installation depicting a life-sized kitchen completely coated in millions of tiny, shiny, color-saturated glass beads, has drawn viewers into its particular glimmer and gravity.
Brooklyn, NYbrooklynrail.org

Julie Mehretu with Phong H. Bui

I’ve always felt among immigrant artists over the last few decades, especially those whose countries had been marred by political turmoil—for example Alfredo Jaar (b. 1956 in Santiago, Chile), Shirin Neshat (b. 1957 in Qazvin, Iran), or say Ai Weiwei (b. 1957 in Beijing, China)—all from the same generation, have explored various distillations of the critical, re-deployed language of minimal and conceptual art, tempered by the complex relationship between post-modernism and economic globalization after the Cold War in 1991. Painting had not yet been explored as effectively with this similar global-politically driven content until the arrival of Julie Mehretu (b. 1970 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia). This is not to say Mehretu is the only exception among the painters of her generation who rediscovered painting as a poetical means to embody social and political content, but rather she is a rare artist who has managed to reinvent the alchemy of drawing as a thinking process into painting, especially in the language of abstraction.
Museumskcstudio.org

Arts News: Nelson-Atkins Digital French Paintings Catalogue

The secret lives of paintings and what lies beneath their surfaces are among the extraordinary territories we explore in The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art’s new digital catalogue of its French paintings and pastels. Finds including a grasshopper leg and one painting’s tiny “original, unfaded pink interior,” along with infrared images and extended provenance and histories, should thrill armchair and professional curators, historians, conservators, scientists and curious art lovers alike.
Visual ArtWashington Post

This painting is a work of martial art

The great Kano School, which dominated official Japanese painting for 350 years, was in its golden period in 1646, when Kano Sansetsu painted this fantastically gnarled and spiky old plum tree for the abbot’s quarters of Myoshinji, a Zen Buddhist temple in Kyoto. In 1880, the abbot’s quarters burned down, and only four of the hundreds of panels Sansetsu painted survived.
Dallas, TXglasstire.com

Hard-Edge Done Right: Virginia Jaramillo at The Menil Collection

Virginia Jaramillo’s exhibition at the Menil Collection in Houston, The Curvilinear Paintings, 1969–1974, is comprised of angles and views. The first solo museum presentation of her career, the show is striking and straightforward, made up of eight acrylic paintings created soon after Jaramillo made the move from Paris to New York City in 1967.
Bettendorf, IArcreader.com

“Tim Schiffer: Paintings within Paintings,” June 4 through July 28

Opening Reception: Friday, June 4, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf IA. Energetic, multi-hued works by an Arizona-based artist with significant ties to the Quad Cities will be on display in the next exhibition at the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, with the Bettendorf venue, from June 4 through July 8, housing Tim Schiffer: Paintings within Paintings, a collection of arresting pieces created by the former executive director of Davenport's Figge Art Museum.
Milwaukee, WIWISN

Urban arts program engages youth in social justice

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee nonprofit is helping students connect to the world and break down how they feel about major events through transformative hip-hop art. It's a program gaining national attention through an HBO documentary. Inside The Avenue MKE, you'll find True Skool. "Fighting for Justice Gallery, we give students...
Visual Artroswellartsfund.org

Support Roswell Arts Fund

Available for purchase: Contact Elan@RoswellArtsFund.org to learn more. Jeffie Brewer’s BHD is almost too fun for words. A minimalist piece that stands out with its bright red face and pale blue bird, it’s an attention-grabber for anyone making the drive down Norcross Street. Brewer fearlessly embraces playfulness and humor with his piece, which, from the right perspective, appears to gobble cars off the roadway!
Janesville, WIwclo.com

JACVB seeking artists to paint murals for Art Infusion

What started as a sidewalk chalk art competition has expanded into a large scale display of public art. Following the success of the Black Hawk wall mural created in 2019 by spray paint artist Jeff Henriquez and commissioned by Nigella Ryan, a committee was formed to develop a painted wall mural component for the 2020 event. Five large-scale painted wall murals were added last year.
Visual Arthpr2.org

Art Students Self-Fund Exhibition at Downtown Art Center

Due to the pandemic, many exhibitions normally held on the University of Hawaii Manoa campus migrated online in 2020 and through the first semester of 2021. In a bold move, about 30 students raised money through crowdfunding for "Turning the Key," an exhibition going on now at the Downtown Art Center.
Charitiescapenews.net

Art Auctions Will Support Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund

As the region’s creative economy slowly starts to recover from the pandemic, the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod will be helping to expedite the process with two auctions to support the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund. The foundation’s live auction, Prelude to Summer, will be held on Thursday, June 17,...
Visual Arth-net.org

CFP: Dust, Scratch and Paint: Street Art in the Global South

Your network editor has reposted this from H-Announce. The byline reflects the original authorship. African History / Studies, Art, Art History & Visual Studies, Colonial and Post-Colonial History / Studies, Popular Culture Studies, Urban History / Studies To walk through any major urban metropolis in Africa or Latin America is to be confronted with a wall of colour. Graffiti tags, street art pieces, stickers, fanzines, and stencil murals abound and add personality to city streets and undergrounds. Yet those behind such cultural expression remain largely (and traditionally) anonymous and the validity and meaning of their work is debatable. Moreover, the history of street art as a form is one that resists easy, linear narratives; its future is increasingly one of experimentation.
Museumsparadisenewsfl.com

Pinellas Art & Theater News for June & July

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, active-duty military members, National Guard and Reserve soldiers, and their immediate families can enjoy free admission to many museums across the U.S. The military family member will be required to present a valid active-duty photo ID upon arrival. Area museums include:. Florida Holocaust Museum.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Weekend: Carol Hepper, Choong Sup Lim, Nina Hamnett

This weekend’s issue spotlights three artists whose long careers deserve wider recognition: John Yau visits the studio of painter Choong Sup Lim; Nancy Princenthal celebrates the life of sculptor Carol Hepper; and Michael Glover reviews the early work of Nina Hamnett, a painter associated with the Bloomsbury Group. Yau also...
Visual Artartfixdaily.com

Toomey & Co. Auctioneers to hold 'Fine Art + Furniture & Decorative Arts' on June 9

(ARTFIXdaily.com) On Wednesday, June 9, Toomey & Co. Auctioneers will offer close to 400 lots in Fine Art + Furniture & Decorative Arts. With material drawn from distinguished artists and makers who worked primarily during the early 20th century, the auction includes paintings, prints, sculpture, furniture, lighting, metalwork, silver, jewelry, and textiles. Logistical details and bidding instructions are provided below the sale highlights.
Orange, CAchapman.edu

Chapman Student Unites Art With Activism to Empower a Social Justice Community

I was born and raised in the border city of Chula Vista, where every other person and restaurant is Mexican, and every other word switches from Spanish to English. I came to Chapman University to pursue a degree in peace studies, and in my first semester I went from speaking Spanish every day to maybe once a week, usually short exchanges with Chapman custodial and facilities staff members.
Visual ArtWFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Art by Archipenko

On a recent gray windy Monday morning, two young men could be found looking up and apparently studying intensely the sculpture of a Native American man that graces the corner of the Pennsylvania Power & Light Company’s Tower building at 9th and Hamilton Street. Told by a passer-by that it...
Cordova, AKthecordovatimes.com

Ice age painting exhibit marries art and science

Would you rather go to an art show or a scientific exhibit? Would you rather view paintings of Alaska landscapes, or learn about the effects of climate change on glacier environments?. Why not both? “Painting at the End of the Ice Age,” a planned exhibition by Cordova-based artist David Rosenthal,...