Julie Mehretu donates major painting to Art for Justice Fund
Julie Mehretu has donated a major painting, Dissident Score (2019-21), to support the Art for Justice Fund, the six-year initiative founded by Agnes Gund in 2017 to disrupt mass incarceration and fund artists and activists highlighting inequality and promoting justice. The online marketplace Artsy is hosting the single lot sale, which opened 26 May with a starting bid of $2.6m and will close June 10th, 3pm EST. The work is estimated to sell for $3 to $4m.www.theartnewspaper.com