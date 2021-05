HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Shelton woman will go to jail for a crash that killed a Grand Island man at a Hastings park. Ashley Woitaszewski, 29, was convicted in March of felony motor vehicle homicide-reckless/willful reckless driving An Adams County judge Monday sentenced Woitaszewski to 90 days in jail and four years probation on that conviction. She was also convicted of first offense driving under the influence for which she was sentenced to 60 days in jail and one year on probation. The sentences for both convictions will be served concurrently or at the same time. Her drivers license is also suspended for six months.