newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Announced, Mysterious New Sonic Team Game Coming in 2022

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic the Hedgehog celebrates his 30th birthday this year, and Sega just teased a variety of upcoming projects via their first Sonic Central livestream. These include a new major game from Sonic Team coming in 2022, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, another Sonic classics compilation, a whole mess of crossovers with other Sega-published games, and more. You can check out the whole showcase below, provided you have around 15 minutes to spare.

wccftech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Games#Sonic Colors#Sonic The Hedgehog#Game Music#Sega Games#Sonic Team#Sonic Origins#The Genesis Sonics#Digital Deluxe Edition#King Ice#Epic Games Store#Sonic Cd#Ultimate Races#Classics#Xbox Series X S#Exclusive Music#Ps4#Crossovers#Upcoming Projects#Sonic Themed Bling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesSiliconera

Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic Central Stream Announced

Sega has plans for Sonic. Namely, the company announced a Sonic Central stream that will feature new Sonic the Hedgehog projects and events. It will be held at 9am PT/12pm ET/6pm CET on May 27, 2021. People can catch it on Twitch and YouTube. However, while it was announced, details...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

New Untitled Sonic the Hedgehog Game Teased for 2022

At the end of today’s Sonic Central live stream, it was revealed that there will be a new, upcoming, untitled Sonic the Hedgehog game releasing for unspecified platforms in 2022. This was teased at the very end of the live stream with no information on the gameplay, narrative, or any other feature provided.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Video: Sonic Colors Wii vs. Sonic Colors: Ultimate comparison

More than a decade after Sonic Colors first appeared on Wii, the game is seeing new life on Switch as Sonic Colors: Ultimate. GameXplain has now put together a video comparing the two versions. Here’s the full video:. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be out for Switch on September 7.
Video GamesSonic Retro

“Sonic Central” Broadcast to Announce New Projects, Events, and More

This morning, the official Sonic Twitter account shared the above image to announce a broadcast titled “Sonic Central.” As you can see in the attached image above, it promises a look at what we can expect throughout Sonic’s 30th anniversary. While small tidbits have been shared regarding SEGA’s plans for the franchise this year, it’s not a surprise that people have been wanting to hear more, especially when it comes to what games are in the pipeline for the blue blur. Recently, there have been some rumors spreading thanks to two now removed product listings on the French gaming site “SoGamely.” Sonic Colors Ultimate and a Sonic Collection were listed, with no further details. Could these give some indication of what to expect? Come May 27th, 12:00pm ET, we’ll definitely have a better idea.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

SEGA Appear To Confirm Open-World Sonic Leak As 'Colors' Remaster Announced

Last night (May 27), it was confirmed that Sonic Colors is getting remastered for PC and consoles - and we won't be waiting long to dive into the adventure again. This announcement was part of Sega's Sonic Central presentation, celebrating the speedster's 30th anniversary since the original game was released for the Sega Mega Drive. Sonic Colors, which came out in 2010, is an entry that fans are fond of and it introduced the alien Wisps, which have been captured and enslaved by Dr. Eggman. The villain then turns their planets into theme parks as a front for what his true plans were - to drain the aliens of their energy and use it to power a giant Mind Control Ray. Of course, Sonic learns of his latest evil enterprise and visits each of the Wisp planets to shut down the generators sapping their power and imprisoning them. In thanks, the aliens offer Sonic their abilities, called Color Powers. Each version of the game - Wii and Nintendo DS - possessed their own individual Color Powers. Through cooperation with the Wisps, Sonic is able to transform into a laser, a drill, a musical note and more to liberate them and restore order to the galaxy again.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate will be released in September 2021

Sonic colors is coming back, and it will appear on more platforms than before. Sonic Colors Ultimate will be released on September 7, 2021. It will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC through Epic Games Store. This version has additional content and pre-order bonuses inspired by the Sonic the hedgehog movie. The pre-order bonuses also include things like early access to the game. There will also be one Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisp animated series.
Video GamesIGN

Sonic Central Stream: Everything Announced, Including a Brand New Sonic Game

Update: Sega confirmed that Sonic 3 will also be in widescreen. Today's Sonic Central stream has revealed a number of new projects featuring the world's premier blue hedgehog, all designed to tie into the series' 30th-anniversary celebrations. Here's everything revealed at the Sonic Central stream, from a new Sonic game to a full Sonic Colors remaster.
Video GamesDestructoid

Sonic Colors is making a triumphant return on modern systems

It's Sonic stream day, and does it feel like E3 is here already? Because it's kind of here. In what might be the biggest news of the week, Sega has announced that Sonic Colors is getting a remaster. Described as "better than ever," the re-release is called "Sonic Colors Ultimate," and will arrive on September 7.
Video GamesCollider

'Sonic Colors: Ultimate' Release Date Revealed in Gorgeous New Teaser Trailer for the Remaster

Thanks to SEGA's Sonic Central event today, we have a colorful bit of news about an upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog game that might have some fans very happy. It seems that the team behind everyone's favorite electric-blue hedgehog is reaching back into the not-so-distant past for a remaster of Sonic Colors. This 2010 game saw Sonic racing through a perilous amusement part created by Dr. Eggman in order to save alien creatures known as Wisps. Now, in Sonic Colors: Ultimate, you'll get to relive that adventure in a bold new way. And as other news from today's Sonic Central revealed, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Sonic and the Wisps: A new animated series tie-in called Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps arrives this summer. Sonic Colors: Ultimate arrives soon afterwards on September 7th, 2021.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Sonic Team teases its next Sonic game

Sonic Team gave us our first look at its next game during Sega’s Sonic Central event today. We didn’t see much, just a short teaser of Sonic running through a forest and creating a mysterious symbol. It is coming out in 2022. The character is celebrating his 30th anniversary this...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

SEGA Reveals New Sonic Games During Sonic Central Live Stream

In celebration of Sonic’s 30th anniversary, Sega held their first-ever Sonic Central live stream which announced the future of their beloved mascot. There were a number of smaller easter eggs announced alongside a couple of bigger games which are expected to roll out over the next couple of years. One...
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Sonic the Hedgehog will come to Minecraft in 2021

Sonic the Hedgehog will make his way into Minecraft this year, although we’re not sure how. In its Sonic Central livestream on Thursday, Sega showed some upcoming crossovers featuring everyone’s favorite chili dog-eating hedgehog. Sonic costumes will come to Two Point Hospital, and players can even dress up in a terrifying Sonic mascot costume in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 video game. Sonic the Fighters will also be playable in Lost Judgement later this year.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Launches on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on September 7

Sega and developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment have announced Sonic Colors Ultimate for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is a remastered version of the 2010 Sonic Colors which released on the Nintendo Wii. It will launch at retail and digitally on all platforms on September 7. The base retail version will be $39.99 and include a baby Sonic keychain. There will also be a Digital Deluxe Version for $44.99 that comes with some extras. You can see a breakdown of each version below and you can watch the first trailer.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Sonic Origins is a collection of retro Sonic games coming next year

Sega announced today during the Sonic Central broadcast that Sonic Origins is coming to the latest platforms next year. Sonic Origins will feature Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Sega didn’t provide any further details, only to state it would...