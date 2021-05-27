Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Honor Student Stella Wosencroft Nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders

reportertoday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Providence, RI — Stella Wosencroft, a Freshman at LaSalle Academy of Providence is a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on June 26th and 27th, 2021 The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

reportertoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Providence, RI
State
Washington State
Providence, RI
Education
City
Providence, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#Medical Students#Student Achievement#National Awards#Academic Achievement#Academy#Ivy League#Medical Science#National Medal#Science Winners#Nobel Laureates#Medicine#D C#Medical Research Fields#Medical Miracles#Ri#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Education
Related
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Goodwin and Slater: Our seniors deserve the care they need

Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, D-Providence, and Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, are the sponsors of the Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act. Nursing home residents deserve quality care. When a family makes the difficult decision to choose placement in a long-term-care facility, they do so with the expectation that they will be receiving quality, nurturing care.
Politicsnewportri.com

Rep. Ruggiero named RI state director for Women in Government

Women In Government, a national non-profit, non-partisan organization of women state legislators, has named Rep. Deborah Ruggiero a state director in Rhode Island. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Women In Government provides leadership opportunities, expert forums, and educational resources to address and resolve complex public policy issues to all women state legislators across the country.
New Haven Register

Rhode Island to study ways to boost minority-owned business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Providence, RIABC6.com

R.I. lawmakers meeting on schools administrator accused of wrongdoing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island lawmakers are meeting about the vetting and hiring of a Providence school administrator accused of wrongdoing on Monday. The Providence delegation to the Senate has asked Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Committee Chairman Louis DiPalma to convene an oversight hearing regarding their vetting process and hiring of former Providence Schools Administrator Olayinka Alege.
Providence, RIABC6.com

Masks can come off starting Tuesday, with some exceptions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations starting Tuesday, but there remains some uncertainty as rules may vary from place to place. Gov. Daniel McKee announced the updated mask regulations on Friday...
Providence, RIGoLocalProv

Providence Mayoral Candidate Cuervo Calls for Superintendent Peters to Resign

Gonzalo Cuervo, one of the leading candidates for Mayor of Providence, is calling for the immediate resignation of Harrison Peters as Providence Superintendent. “By putting personal friendship and loyalty above the safety and welfare of Providence’s children, Superintendent Peters has demonstrated questionable judgment and cast a dark cloud over ongoing efforts to turn our schools around. Ultimately, our youth suffer as a result,” said Cuervo.
Providence County, RIProvidence Business News

Applications for R.I. 10K Small Businesses program due June 1

PROVIDENCE – Applications for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island program’s 15th cohort are due by June 1, the Community College of Rhode Island announced Monday. The program, which is delivered in partnership with CCRI, will begin in September 2021 and will be free to participants. Members of...
Providence, RImybackyardnews.com

FRSTWORKS GRANTED $40,000

FirstWorks to Receive $40,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts Providence, R.I.—FirstWorks has been approved for a $40,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support general operating costs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. FirstWorks is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million...
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

(Updated) Visitors From These 19 States Must Quarantine When Traveling To Rhode Island

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the 19 states listed below with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%, you are required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines. You also must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result.
AdvocacyTurnto10.com

Advocates from prison reform rally at Rhode Island statehouse

(WJAR) — Advocates for prison reform rallied at the Rhode Island State House on Sunday. The progressive groups set up a makeshift tarp and mattress to demonstrate the cramped quarters of solitary, which the Department of corrections called restrictive housing. Two bills lawmakers are considering would, among other things, cap...
Providence, RI997wpro.com

Rhode Island to remove mask rules for fully vaccinated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island will no longer require residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear masks and socially distance in most public settings starting Tuesday, Gov. Daniel McKee announced Friday. The Democratic governor’s announcement came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it...
Public Healthprovidencejournal.com

How RI compares nationally in COVID stats

Here is how Rhode Island compares with the other 49 states, statistically, in its response to the coronavirus crisis. 12 Rhode Island had the 12th-most newly identified cases of coronavirus per capita among the 50 states over the last seven days. 7 Rhode Island had the seventh-most COVID-positive hospital patients...
providencejournal.com

Opinion/Shaer: TCI is wrong for Rhode Island

Jonathan Shaer is director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. The Rhode Island House and Senate are considering bills that would authorize the state to enter the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), a cleverly designed program that raises the price of gasoline and diesel every year without the legislature ever having to take a vote. It’s a revenue-generating program disguised as pro-climate policy (of course) that every Rhode Islander should look upon with suspicion and disappointment.
Middletown, RIWesterly Sun

Registration for vaccination open for ages 12 to 15 in Rhode Island

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Parents and guardians may now register for appointments for children in that age group in Rhode Island. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine are still only available...
Cranston, RIGoLocalProv

VIDEO: A Prom-Perfect Proposal in Rhode Island

It was a prom proposal worthy of a social media post. After the annual rite of passage for high school students was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cranston East Senior Dylan Needham made sure he was not going to miss out in 2021. Needham was captured on...