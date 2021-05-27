Honor Student Stella Wosencroft Nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders
East Providence, RI — Stella Wosencroft, a Freshman at LaSalle Academy of Providence is a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on June 26th and 27th, 2021 The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.reportertoday.com