McDonald's is raising pay for employees at company-owned locations, as fast-food chains continue struggling to attract new employees as coronavirus restrictions begin easing across the country. The plan only impacts employees at 650 of the 14,000 McDonald's restaurants across the country though, as the majority of them are owned by franchisees who set their own pay for employees. McDonald's said Thursday that employees at the 650 locations will see their pay climb to $13 over the next few weeks, and to $15 by 2021.