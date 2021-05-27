newsbreak-logo
Minorities

Inclusive Kids Show Collections

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Teletubbies Pride Collection is being launched by WildBrain to help highlight playful inclusivity for Pride Month 2021. The collection includes a range of clothing and accessories that are all themed with the namesake children's show characters and will see a portion of every purchase donated to GLAAD thanks to a new partnership. The styles call to mind a number of 90s-inspired style aesthetics, which no doubt calls to mind the children's show era that was originally launched in 1997.

