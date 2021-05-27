Inclusive Kids Show Collections

The Balenciaga Pride 2021 capsule collection is a new lineup of garments from the high-fashion brand that are arriving just in time for Pride Month for consumers to pick up. The garment range includes a series of pieces that are emblazoned with the rainbow flag or even the word "GAY" to act as a straightforward way for wearers to show their pride. The collection is hoped to help enhance the visibility and acceptance of those within the LGBTQ+ community, and will also see 15% of the sales going to The Trevor Project.