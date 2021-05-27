Wailing Caverns Hearthstone Mini-Set Price & Card Rarity Distribution

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game (Free) from CD Projekt Red is set to get not just an expansion but an expansion set in the form of ‘Price of Power’ which includes three expansions arriving from June to October this year. GWENT: The Witcher Card Game has been updated regularly on iOS and Android with new expansions, features, and more and it looks like 2021 will be a big year for the card game on all platforms beginning in less than two weeks with ‘Once Upon a Pyre’ which is the first expansion in the ‘Price of Power’ set. Expansion 2 will be releasing in August 2021 and will be detailed closer to release. All cards in this expansion will be craftable in the deckbuilder and obtainable from Ultimate, Faction, and Neutral kegs when the expansions release. Watch the detailed look at this expansion set and pricing in the video below: