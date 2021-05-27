Cancel
Wailing Caverns Hearthstone Mini-Set Price & Card Rarity Distribution

By Stonekeep
hearthstonetopdecks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome useful information was “hidden” in the description of the YouTube trailer for the new Hearthstone mini-set – Wailing Caverns (which launches June 3). First of all – rarity distribution. As it turns out, it’s exactly the same as in Darkmoon Races. Wailing Caverns will contain 4x Legendary, 1x Epic, 14x Rare and 16x Common – of course with two copies of all non-Legendary cards (so 66 individual cards in total). If you wanted to craft all of them, it would cost you 11,280 Dust, and if you wanted to disenchant them, they would yield 2520 Dust.

