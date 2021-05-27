Cancel
Video Games

Wailing Caverns – Forged in The Barrens Mini-Set – Launches June 3, Card Reveal Start Tomorrow (May 28)

By Stonekeep
hearthstonetopdecks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official – Wailing Caverns is the name of Forged in the Barrens mini-set, and it launches a week from now – on June 3. It also seems that we’ll get a “mini” card reveal season this time around, with card reveal starting tomorrow. Sadly, we don’t have any schedule yet, but we’ll try to post all the new cards as soon as they appear.

www.hearthstonetopdecks.com
Shoppinghearthstonetopdecks.com

Shop Update: Last Chance To Buy Battle-Ready Decks, Standard Bundle, Sparkles Card Back and (Possibly) Khadgar Hero Set

A lot of things are disappearing from the store tomorrow, so if you haven’t bought them yet but you were planning to, it’s your last chance today. Battle-Ready Decks – Full decks for $19.99, introduced 3 weeks ago. We already analyzed them thoroughly – if you’re curious, here’s a value/power analysis from before release and here’s a popularity/power level analysis based on stats after release.
Video Gameshearthstonetopdecks.com

Wailing Caverns Hearthstone Mini-Set Price & Card Rarity Distribution

Some useful information was “hidden” in the description of the YouTube trailer for the new Hearthstone mini-set – Wailing Caverns (which launches June 3). First of all – rarity distribution. As it turns out, it’s exactly the same as in Darkmoon Races. Wailing Caverns will contain 4x Legendary, 1x Epic, 14x Rare and 16x Common – of course with two copies of all non-Legendary cards (so 66 individual cards in total). If you wanted to craft all of them, it would cost you 11,280 Dust, and if you wanted to disenchant them, they would yield 2520 Dust.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Hearthstone Reveals The New Wailing Caverns Mini-Set

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new addition coming to Hearthstone next month as players can get their hands on the Wailing Caverns Mini-Set. Officially called "Forged In The Barrens", this set will consist of 66 cards in total, which will bring in 4 Legendary cards, 1 Epic card (x2), 14 Rare cards (x2), and 16 Common cards (x2). Some of the finer aspects to this set are that it will contain 35 new collectible cards that can be obtained from Forged in the Barrens card packs, and will include new Minions featuring Spell Schools. You'll also be able to summon 2/2 tokens with bonus effects like Poisonous, Taunt, Divine Shield, etc. on a whim. The four new Legendary cards will also feature some of the franchise's most iconic characters from the Wailing Caverns. Those looking to get their hands on the set will be able to do so through purchases in-game through the shop starting on June 3rd. The set will run you $15 or 2000 Gold, whichever way you want to go.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Battlefield 6 reveal set for 9th June

EA will reveal Battlefield 6 on 9th June, it's announced. That's 3pm UK time on Wednesday 9th June, to be exact. EA made the announcement of its announcement via a teaser in the tweet, below. It reveals little save the Battlefield logo we saw from the leaked video Eurogamer reported was meant for internal use only.
Video Gameshearthstonetopdecks.com

New Arena Rotation After Wailing Caverns Mini-Set Releases

Earlier today, Celestalon announced a new Arena rotation on Twitter. Those are always a big deal for Arena players, since they impact the meta heavily. Not only the new mini-set will be added, but we’ll have two more expansions rotating out (and two others taking their place). Here’s the list:
Video GamesHearthPwn

Prepare Yourself Adventurer, the Wailing Caverns Mini-Set is Here!

The remaining cards for the Wailing Caverns Mini-set are here!. The Wailing Caverns Mini-Set, launching worldwide on June 3, consists of 35 distinct cards that can all be obtained from Forged in the Barrens card packs! The entire 66-card set (4 Legendary cards, 1 Epic card (x2), 14 Rare cards (x2), and 16 Common cards (x2)) is also available for purchase from the in-game or web shops, for either $14.99 or 2000 Gold!
Video GamesTouchArcade

Wailing Caverns Mini-Set Now Available in ‘Hearthstone’ Featuring 35 New Cards and More as Part of the Version 20.4 Update

Today marks the arrival of the version 20.4 update to Blizzard’s Hearthstone (Free), and with it comes a brand new mini-set called Wailing Caverns as well as numerous tweaks and changes as part of the standard update. As of this writing version 20.4 is live on PC but not quite available on mobile just yet, so mobile players should hang tight. The highlight in 20.4, of course, is the new mini-set which brings 35 distinct new cards. The entire 66 cards set is broken down into 4 Legendary cards, 1 Epic card (x2), 14 Rare cards (x2), and 16 Common cards (x2). Like the previous mini-set Darkmoon Races which released back in January, you can obtain all of the cards in the Wailing Caverns mini-set through Forged in the Barrens packs or you can buy the entire set outright as a $14.99 IAP or using 2000 Gold in game. Here’s the Wailing Caverns release trailer.
