Wailing Caverns – Forged in The Barrens Mini-Set – Launches June 3, Card Reveal Start Tomorrow (May 28)

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new addition coming to Hearthstone next month as players can get their hands on the Wailing Caverns Mini-Set. Officially called "Forged In The Barrens", this set will consist of 66 cards in total, which will bring in 4 Legendary cards, 1 Epic card (x2), 14 Rare cards (x2), and 16 Common cards (x2). Some of the finer aspects to this set are that it will contain 35 new collectible cards that can be obtained from Forged in the Barrens card packs, and will include new Minions featuring Spell Schools. You'll also be able to summon 2/2 tokens with bonus effects like Poisonous, Taunt, Divine Shield, etc. on a whim. The four new Legendary cards will also feature some of the franchise's most iconic characters from the Wailing Caverns. Those looking to get their hands on the set will be able to do so through purchases in-game through the shop starting on June 3rd. The set will run you $15 or 2000 Gold, whichever way you want to go.