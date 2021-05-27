newsbreak-logo
La Palmera Mall celebrates return to normal

By Patrick Johnstone
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
La Palmera Mall celebrates a return to normal tonight with a kickoff of the "Party Under the Palms" events.

The mall will be bringing back its popular monthly, free events starting tonight with a pachanga event at the food court.

The event will feature a live mariachi, cerveza tasting and lotería.

It is free to the public and runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

This will be just the first of monthly events that run through October.

"This is just great for us, we're very excited to be able to host something like this," said Amanda Sanchez, general manager of the mall. "It means a lot to us and to all of our retailers who were so impacted, all the employees of all those retailers. So, we're excited to be able to do something to kick start that again."

La Palmera is asking people to register for the event tonight so they know how many people to expect. You can do that by following this link here .

The mall will return to normal operating hours on June 1, open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The mall will be open for walkers beginning at 7 a.m. each day.

And remember, masks still are recommended when visiting the mall.

