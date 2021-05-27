Gwyneth Paltrow Joins Rent the Runway Board of Directors — But She Still Hasn’t Tried the Service

Courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow announced that she has joined Rent the Runway’s board of directors. But here’s the catch: she’s never tried the service!

“What’s fascinating is that, in my own way, I’ve been renting the runway for years,” the 48-year-old actress told the New York Times in a Wednesday, May 26, interview. “Borrowing a dress from a designer for a single moment at a premiere or an awards show, then giving it back afterward. Now I guess everyone is doing it.”

Given the Goop queen’s couture connections, she hasn’t given the membership a go, but she’s planning on it! “I’ve got my welcome code in my inbox, so I’ll soon be trying it out,” she told the outlet.

Excited about her new role, Paltrow also took to Instagram to share the news with her 7.6 million followers.

“I’m extremely honored to announce today that I am joining @renttherunway’s board of directors. The company has brilliantly disrupted the way we think about fashion and our closets — I am thrilled to be part of the ride,” she captioned her post, sharing a makeup-free selfie and carrying a Rent the Runway tote bag.

The Iron Man actress’ famous friends were quick to congratulate her on her newest business venture. Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Pfeiffer and Paris Hilton all dropped clapping emojis, while Elle Macpherson wrote, “Win win.”

Rent the Runway’s founder, Jennifer Hyman, also shared her excitement. She chimed in: “Welcome to the RTR family @gynethpaltrow so honored to partner with you 🔥💕👯‍♀️.”

Fans were just as hyped up about the wellness guru’s newest endeavor, some noting that it’s encouraging them to sign up for the membership, which offers monthly shipments of designer clothes and accessories for a flat rate.

“Omg does this mean we can get G Label on RTR?!” one follower wrote, referencing Paltrow’s namesake fashion line. Another added: “And now your involvement makes me want what’s in their closets! Go GP Go! Great news!”

Paltrow is joining the board at a pivotal time, as Hyman told the New York Times that the company has seen a 92 percent increase in active subscribers since hitting a low last May.

“Colorful, optimistic clothes, bags and jewelry are being rented by women of all sizes — the same styles are popular from size 4 to 20,” she told the outlet. “People are really in the mood to get back out into the world and celebrate … After being trapped away from the people we love for long period of time, values will change.”

