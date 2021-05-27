newsbreak-logo
Raven-Symone and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Want a ‘Big Family,’ Plan to Each Carry a Child

Oh, snap! Raven-Symoné wants a “big family” with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday.

“I want four kids,” the That’s So Raven alum, 35, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 26. “I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun. … If we just have one child, I feel like it’s not enough distraction. I want a whole bunch of people in the house.”

Courtesy of Raven-Symoné/Instagram

Pearman-Maday agreed, “We share that in common, wanting that really kind of picturesque, family dinner, loud house, the things we didn’t really grow up with.”

Since she and the Cheetah Girls star are waiting for “a couple of extra commas in the bank saved, a YouTube channel that’s thriving and [a] move” before they start their family, the social media manager, 33, has plans to freeze their eggs.

“As Raven says, we’re not getting any younger,” she explained. “And freezing your eggs so you just know that they’re there and they’re safe is a wonderful thing. And I think that’s something that we will probably do.”

The couple’s future children “don’t all have to come from [their] bodies,” the Raven’s Home star added, noting that she and Pearman-Maday each want to carry one.

“We have to really sit down,” Pearman-Maday concluded of their plans. “I think we’ve been so distracted over the last year let’s say, between getting married and moving, starting this work together that that conversation hasn’t been on the front line.”

She and the Cosby Show alum secretly tied the knot in June 2020 in Los Angeles. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the former View cohost captioned her Instagram reveal. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

The Emmy nominee’s former costars sweetly congratulated her in the comments. “Congratulations, Raven! Wishing you so much love with this next chapter together! Cheers to the NEWLYWEDS!!!” Sabrina Bryan wrote on the social media upload, while Kiely Williams added, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, joy and laughter.” Adrienne Bailon, for her part, commented, “CONGRATULATIONS.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

