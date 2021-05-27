newsbreak-logo
Charlotte, NC

RCR Event Preview – Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Official Release
speedwaymedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Childress Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway… Richard Childress has earned a total of 17 race wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including eight points-paying victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, four non-points-paying All-Star race wins and five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins. The organization’s most recent victories came in 2019 when Tyler Reddick won the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race during his championship run, and in 2017 when Austin Dillon captured the Coca-Cola 600 over Memorial Day weekend to earn his career-first Cup Series victory.

Posted by
WCNC

Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health. The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park,...
WCNC

Fort Mill's Matt Josa continues to chase costly Olympic dream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: To help off-set travel and training costs for local Olympics hopeful Matt Josa, visit here. The Queens University pool sits peaceful and pristine during the program's off-season. Except for one man's furious butterfly stroke. "I love the aspect of it basically being just me and...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Work On Your Golf Game With First Tee Opening In Pineville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Members in the community will have the opportunity to work on their golf game at the new First Tee Learning Center opening in Pineville, N.C. on Saturday. Representatives with the local nonprofit, First Tee, say the grand opening celebration for the new public facility on May 15th will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Cadillac Street, located right behind CarMax.