Lori Vallow Daybell declared not fit for trial as new charges submitted in Arizona

REXBURG, Idaho (CBS2) — An order was filed on Thursday declaring Lori Vallow Daybell not fit for trial just as new charges were submitted against her in Arizona. "What that signals to me, although it doesn’t state directly, is that she was having some problem in communication with her own defense lawyers," David Leroy, a Boise attorney, said. "Perhaps about the historic facts of the case, perhaps about the current situation of what's going on in the courtroom."