Super Saiyan 2 Gohan Shines In Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game set is bringing more hype to this hobby than ever before. Interest in the game as well as the collector's side is trending with the release of Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry, so let's talk about the latter here. There is a great deal of excellent Dragon Ball (that's Dragon Ball, Z, GT, Super, Heroes — all of it, from the shows to the games and more) to be seen in this set, but one of the most exciting focuses of the set is Super Saiyan 2 Gohan. Gohan famously turned Super Saiyan 2 at a crucial moment in Dragon Ball history during the Cell Games, where he could go on to defeat one of the franchise's most iconic villains. However, it's a different Super Saiyan 2 Gohan moment that Supreme Rivalry focuses on. Let's get into it.

