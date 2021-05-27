Strong winds may ruin your Lake Erie island plans

It may be time to make other plans if you were heading out to the Lake Erie islands this Memorial Day weekend. Strong winds are expected and have prompted the ferry services operating in the area to cancel or adjust trips on Friday and Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a Gale Watch in effect for Lake Erie from Friday morning to Saturday morning. Wind gusts up to 45 knots and waves several feet high are possible.

National Weather Service A Gale Watch has been issued for much of Lake Erie until Saturday.

Kelly's Island Ferry

The ferry service said that it will not offer service on Friday and Saturday to the island. Service will resume on Sunday.

Miller Ferries

The ferry service has suspended its trips to the islands due to high winds. Miller Ferries operates rides to Put-In-Bay and Middle Bass Island .

The Jet Express

The ferry service—which offers rides to Put-in-Bay, Kelleys Island and Cedar Point—has adjusted its schedules.

"Due to the forecasted strong northeast winds coming into our area on 5/28 and 5/29 we have made the following changes to our schedule for the safety of our passengers and crew," Jet Express said.

Schedule changes are below:

