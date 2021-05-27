newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Watch our webinar about how stations adapted to the pandemic’s challenges

By Mike Janssen
Current
Current
 3 days ago

It’s been 14 months since COVID-19 forced stations to send home staff and — at the same time — ramp up service to their communities. Watch our webinar with two leaders who shared how they and their stations adapted in the face of unimaginable challenges. As vaccination rates rise and masks come off, what does returning to the office look like? Has the pandemic made lasting changes to the way public media works? Featuring Amy Shaw, CEO of Nine PBS in St. Louis, and Caryn Mathes, GM of KUOW in Seattle. This webinar was part of our “The Way We Work Now” series.

Current is the nonprofit news service for and about public media in the U.S.

