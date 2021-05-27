Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Stroke: One 'simple' way to lower your risk first thing in the morning

By thegirlsun
thegirlsun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSymptoms of AF include palpitations, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, and dizziness. The fluttering feeling of the condition can last for a few moments to a few hours. Why does this occur? The British Heart Foundation (BHF) stated that “damage to the heart is the most common cause”. This can be the result of high blood pressure, coronary heart disease, diabetes or a handful of other conditions, such as:

www.thegirlsun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congenital Heart Disease#Heart Surgery#Vascular Dementia#Coronary Heart Disease#Diabetes Symptoms#Coronary Disease#Lung Disease#Af#Heart Associated#Stress#Chest Pain#Control Blood Sugars#The Brain#Dizziness#Syndrome#Bladder Issues#Muscle#Cancer#Effects#Palpitations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsopenaccessgovernment.org

Research shows tissue surgery can reduce stroke risk by one-third

A team found that removing the left atrial appendage reduces stroke risk in heart patients by over one-third. The left atrial appendage is an unused, finger-like tissue that can trap blood in the heart chamber and increase the risk of clots. The left atrial appendage is a leftover from how a person’s heart forms as an embryo – it has little purpose later in life.
Diseases & TreatmentsLockhaven Express

Obsessive-compulsive disorder may triple stroke risk

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder may be more than three times as likely as those without it to have a stroke caused by a blood clot, particularly older adults, new research finds. The research, published Thursday in the American Heart Association journal Stroke, suggests people with OCD should be closely monitored...
Diseases & TreatmentsLog Cabin Democrat

National Stroke Awareness Month: Know your risks

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. A stroke can happen in one of two ways: a blood clot blocks blood flow to the brain, which is the most common form of stroke, or a blood vessel bursts in the brain and causes blood to build up. In both cases, brain tissue stops receiving the necessary oxygen and begins to be damaged.
Diseases & Treatmentsaustinnews.net

OCD linked to increased ischemic stroke risk

Dallas [US], May 27 (ANI): Adults who have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) were more than three times as likely to have an ischemic stroke later in life compared to adults who do not have OCD, according to a new research. The research was published in Stroke, a journal of the American...
Weight LossCorsicana Daily Sun

Reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease

June is National Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. While a frightening disease for the afflicted and their caregivers alike, there are changes in lifestyle that may reduce one’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia. Doing our best to prevent Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia involves keeping our...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This One Thing Can Seriously Increase Your Chances of Diabetes

Approximately ten percent of Americans, 34 million, suffer from diabetes, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Type 2 is the most common, accounting for 90-95 percent of cases. There are multiple risk factors, some preventable and others not. However, one of them can increase your chances of developing by a whopping six times—and it might be within your control. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 3 Times Higher With This Common Condition, Study Says

Having a stroke is the second most common cause of death globally, behind heart disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) says; it's behind 11 percent of total deaths worldwide. And unfortunately, the chances are high you're at an increased risk, seeing as one in three U.S. adults have at least one condition or habit that increases their risk of having a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and diabetes. But now, new research has found that another common condition can increase your stroke risk, making you three times more likely to experience the potentially fatal medical emergency. Read on to find out if you're at an increased risk for this life-threatening health concern.
Mental Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

OCD associated with 3X higher stroke risk, study finds

Adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder are three times more likely to have a stroke caused by a blood clot, or ischemic stroke, compared to those without the disorder, according to a study published May 26 in Stroke. Using a national insurance database in Taiwan, researchers identified 28,064 people aged 20 or...
Diseases & Treatmentsseattlepi.com

Are you familiar with some of the symptoms of AFib, a condition that increases risk of stroke by ~5x?

Did you know that symptoms such as irregular heartbeat, chest pain, or light headedness could be indicators of a potentially serious condition?1 Although these symptoms could be perceived as minor, they could be due to atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib, or another condition. AFib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat, so it’s important to be familiar with the symptoms and risk factors, although only a healthcare provider can make a proper diagnosis.1 Check out these four AFib facts to help familiarize yourself with AFib symptoms and to boost your knowledge of the condition to better help determine if you or a loved one should talk to a healthcare provider.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Stroke, According to Science

According to the American Heart Association, someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds—and every four minutes, loses their life due to one. In total, over 795,000 people have a stroke every year in the United States alone, making it a leading cause of death, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What exactly is a stroke, who is most likely to have one, and what is the number one cause of the potentially deadly medical event? Read on to find out—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Risk of second stroke can be reduced with prevention efforts based on cause of first stroke

DALLAS, May 24, 2021 -- Having a stroke or a transient ischemic attack (TIA), sometimes called a "mini-stroke," increases the risk for a stroke in the future. Identifying the cause of the stroke or TIA can lead to specific prevention strategies to reduce the risk of additional strokes, according to an updated guideline from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The guideline is published today in Stroke, a journal of the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.
Diseases & Treatmentsnewsnationusa.com

Statins side effects: Can taking the drug increase your risk of dementia? Expert weighs in

Statins are widely prescribed drugs to help lower cholesterol levels. The drug can significantly lower levels of cholesterol and as such reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. However, the drug can also affect the brain with some hypothesising it could increase a person’s risk of dementia. Dr Tom Micklewright from Push Doctor spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk to offer his insights and warnings.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthdigest.com

You Might Have Low Blood Pressure If This Happens To You

One of the best ways to predict someone's risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiac disease is to measure their blood pressure (via Mayo Clinic). In most cases, lower blood pressure is considered a sign of good health. However, if blood pressure readings get too low, it could be a sign of an underlying health condition that needs to be treated. For this reason, you'll want to know the signs of dangerously low blood pressure and what you can do about it.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

PFO Stroke Closure Lowers Circulating Homocysteine

Reduction about as much as B vitamin supplementation. Closure of patent foramen ovale (PFO) after stroke reduced circulatory total homocysteine (tHcy), a prospective study showed. Compared with baseline homocysteine values, PFO-related stroke patients with complete closure—about 77% of those who had the procedure—had a significantly decreased tHcy level at median...