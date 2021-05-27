Joseph Merel Isger

On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Joseph Benjamin LaValley, loving father and grandfather passed away at the age of 81. Joseph was born on Jan. 23, 1940 in Bisbee, Ariz. He was so many things to so many people, it’s hard to put into words all the different ways he touched each of our lives. He was a hardworking and reliable man, starting his own painting business. He was a family oriented man, he is survived by his children and other loving family. A man of few words, He gave the best advice and was a straight shooter. He will be dearly missed. Even though he is no longer with us, his loving heart has left a beacon of light.