Obituaries

Joseph Merel Isger

By Karla Pomeroy
 14 days ago

A Celebration of Life for Joseph Merel Isger will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at the home of Diane Keill. Joseph, 47, died March 28, 2021. He was born on January 23, 1974 in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Joseph Elliott Christmas

Joseph Elliott Christmas, 86, died May 27, 2021, in Nashville. Mr. Christmas was a member of Mason United Methodist Church and was a retired farmer, cotton ginner, and horseman. The husband of Billie Doris McCleish Christmas, he also leaves his daughter Elizabeth “Libby” Christmas of Shelbyville; son Joseph Elliot “Buddy”...
Joseph Benjamin LaValley

On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Joseph Benjamin LaValley, loving father and grandfather passed away at the age of 81. Joseph was born on Jan. 23, 1940 in Bisbee, Ariz. He was so many things to so many people, it’s hard to put into words all the different ways he touched each of our lives. He was a hardworking and reliable man, starting his own painting business. He was a family oriented man, he is survived by his children and other loving family. A man of few words, He gave the best advice and was a straight shooter. He will be dearly missed. Even though he is no longer with us, his loving heart has left a beacon of light.
Joseph Clemens

Joseph A. Clemens of St. Cloud, formerly of Belgium, passed away Sunday morning, May 30, 2021, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. He was 86 years old. Joseph was born March 28, 1935, in Milwaukee, the son of Alvin and Margaret (nee Gelhardt) Clemens. After high school,...
Joseph Pruitt

Mr. Joseph Pruitt, age 48, of Lavonia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at AnMed Health Medical Campus. No Services are planned. The family has entrusted the Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson St., Hartwell, GA 30643 to handle all arrangements. Words of encouragement and condolence may be left for the Pruitt Family by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.
Joseph Newman

Joseph Thomas Newman, 90 of Jordan passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Joseph Murtaza Najafee

Joseph Murtaza Najafee, of Upper Sandusky, died May 24, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital. He was 81. Services were held May 26 at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, Perrysburg. Interment was held in the Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo. Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...
Paul Joseph Marnell

Paul Joseph Marnell, 41, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Roswell, New Mexico. No Services will be held at this time. A further announcement will be published when arrangements have been finalized. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with the Marnell family at...
Joseph R. Williams

Pittsburgh family law attorney Joseph R. Williams, a partner at Pollock Begg, is featured in the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. The 2021 ranking marks Williams’ 10th appearance on this elite list achieved by just 2.5% of Pennsylvania attorneys. Trained and certified in collaborative law, Williams’ diverse family law practice includes custody and visitation, protection from abuse, support and all types of economic cases.
Brian Joseph Lumpkin, 62

Brian Joseph Lumpkin, 62, resided in Whitefish, returned to his heavenly home on May 23, 2021, after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. The grace, dignity and humor, which Brian fought his final battle was amazing. He was an inspiration to all that were fortunate enough to know him.
Donna Elizabeth Ristenbatt

Donna Elizabeth Ristenbatt, née Speer, arrived at her eternal home with her beloved Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the morning of June 3, 2021 after spending time with Him in prayer and reading His Word. Born on July 16, 1945 in Paterson, New Jersey, Donna was the daughter of...
An Obituary: Joseph W. Sweeney

Spanning more than 25 years of Bedford governmental service, Joseph W. Sweeney saw it all. Indeed, no one in the town’s history has been elected to the Board of Selectmen, School Committee, and town moderator, and appointed to the Zoning Board. Sweeney, who died this week at his home in...
SCHLODER, JOSEPH

Charlie and Betty Baker

Less than 10 years after losing their first loves, Nancy and Carl, Charles A. Baker and Betty Reynolds Ham, lovingly known as Nana and Papaw, were united in marriage in May of 1981. Unlike the traditional “two becoming one”, two families became one. Their union merged two families each of them had started years before.
In memoriam: Liane Regendanz, patron and activist

Liane Regendanz, admired and respected in Owen Sound’s music, art and activist communities, died on Saturday, June 5. Although she and her husband, Michael Craig, only made their home here in 2014, Liane was energetic in promoting numerous causes: the Gitche Namewikwedong Reconciliation Garden, Georgian Bay Centre for the Arts and several musical events at Heartwood Hall. And meanwhile she continued her battle with numerous cancers which, over a decade, continued their relentless attack. She was not for slowing down!
Obituary of Tunde Johnson

A wealthy, Nigerian-American teen is pulled over by police, shot to death, and immediately awaken, reliving the same day over and over, trapped in a terrifying time loop that forces him to confront difficult truths about his life and himself. Exploring the social issues of racism, police brutality, LGBTQ+ acceptance, mental health, and addiction, confronts these seminal issues, all too prevalent in American society.
Alexandra Kachala Bouadana, Esq.

Alexandra Kachala Bouadana (“Alex”) is an associate with the Moskowitz Law Group admitted to practice in both New Jersey and Florida. Following her graduation from St. Thomas University School of Law, Ms. Bouadana developed a focus in matrimonial and family law. She recognizes that in her field, emotions run high. This is a time of intense stress for many clients, which is why she makes it a priority to be supportive and empathetic.
Matthew 10 1-15 NIV

10 1 Jesus called his twelve disciples to him and gave them authority to drive out impure spirits and to heal every disease and sickness. 2 These are the names of the twelve apostles: first, Simon (who is called Peter) and his brother Andrew; James son of Zebedee, and his brother John; 3 Philip and Bartholomew; Thomas and Matthew the tax collector; James son of Alphaeus, and Thaddaeus; 4 Simon the Zealot and Judas Iscariot, who betrayed him.
Corpus Christi

Thank you to everyone who was able to participate in our outdoor Corpus Christi/Eucharistic Procession last Sunday! It was a joy to see many of our First Holy Communicants with some of our recent Confirmandi participate at the front of the procession. It was good for us to publicly process and profess our faith in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist.
Donna M. (Ravenola) August

Donna M. (Ravenola) August, 74, went to eternal life on May 24th. Born and raised in Enfield, Connecticut, she and her husband of 53 years, Richard “Dick” August, moved to Rhode Island in 1974. She is survived by a daughter, Melanie Cargilo, a teacher in Warwick, her husband Jeremy and their sons, Joshua and Brian and a son, Brig. Gen. Mark August, USAF, his wife Cristen and their four children, Sam, Ben, Casey and Caelie; a sister, Joanne Ehresman (John) in Connecticut and their daughter, Lori Arsenault and son, Michael Ehresman (Alice); and brother John Ravenola (Tatiana) in Florida. Another son, Army Captain Matthew August was killed in action in Iraq in 2004.