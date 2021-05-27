newsbreak-logo
Marvel Launches New Star Wars High Republic Comic, Trail Of Shadows

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBleeding Cool noted that IDW was launching a new Star Wars: High Republic series alongside their original High Republic Adventures series. And now it appears that Marvel Comics is doing the same. With Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail Of Shadows by Daniel José Older and David Wachter debuts this October. The noir-style mystery will unfold after the shocking events of the Republic Fair and introduce new key HIGH REPUBLIC players such as Sian Holt and Jedi Emerick Caphtor, two detectives tasked with uncovering the source of a strange new threat that could bring darkness to the Jedi Order's golden age. The story will directly tie into the events of other HIGH REPUBLIC sagas, including the upcoming new Cavan Scott novel The Rising Storm. "There are so many weird and terrifying threads to unravel here, and David Wachter's excellent art fits the mood, urgency, and depth of this story perfectly," says Older. "I am beyond excited to be working on this thrilling, creepy, delightful story." Variant cover below by artist Ario Anindito and designs run below.

