Santa Cruz, CA

Why Joby Aviation wants to focus on the simplicity of things by following the simplest principles and solutions to take an electric aircraft off the ground

By Sara Isenberg
santacruztechbeat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Nearly all of Joby’s success can be attributed to two major factors: Engineering discipline and prioritization.” — Paul Sciarra, Executive Chairman, Joby Aviation. Since its beginnings of a small team of engineers working out of “the barn” in 2009, Joby Aviation has continuously made new headlines: In 2012, Joby was selected to collaborate with NASA on electric-flight projects; in 2019 the first production prototype began flight testing; so far Joby Aviation has accumulated over 1,000 test flights. In 2020, Joby became the first eVTOL company to agree to a “G-1” certification basis for its aircraft with the FAA and was granted the first ever eVTOL airworthiness approval in scope of the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program. Lastly, in Q2 of 2021, Joby plans to become a publicly traded company upon the successful closing of its SPAC merger agreement with Reinvent Technology Partners, with a post-money valuation of USD 6.6 bn. Along this exciting journey was Paul Sciarra – now Executive Chairman at Joby Aviation, but also co-founder of Pinterest and Joby’s first outside investor. Read our interview with Paul Sciarra about Joby’s plans and what is yet to come!

www.santacruztechbeat.com
