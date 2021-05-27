Endangered Species Director M.J. Bassett on Conservation in Her Films
M.J. Bassett is passionate about conservation as she is in filmmaking., which is why she was able to blend the two in his latest action-adventure thriller Endangered Species. Having come a long way from his near 20-years of experience behind the camera, I had a chance to talk to the director and writer about how she was able to weather the pandemic shooting the film in Africa, how she got her cast together and working on the Alien franchise is his dream project. "I've been passionate about nature and conservation since I was a little kid," Bassett said. "It's a natural progression for me to keep that as a narrative theme for myself in my work. I always wanted to be a wildlife vet serving as a veterinary assistant in my teenage years. I've also worked in zoos and run a wildlife hospital."bleedingcool.com