Early this morning, around 2AM, while watching Don Lemon’s show, I could hardly keep from screaming due to what my eyes were viewing. It was an incident which happened in Louisiana several years ago, showing the police battering a young man to death. It was so horrific that I started screaming and crying. The interview was with the mother of that man and I must say it brought tears to my eyes once again. America is most definitely heading towards “Self-Destruction” due to this ongoing police madness, which truthfully has been going on since its inception. “Makes me wanna Holla!”