TV Shows

Amazon Set to Acquire MGM Studios

By Christa Emmer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe merger adds a portfolio of movies and television shows dating back almost 100 years. Amazon is expanding its entertainment portfolio by purchasing one of the largest and oldest film companies, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM). The deal is worth $8.45 billion and includes more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. Amazon already creates content for its Prime streaming service, but this deal will empower the online giant to expand the quality and quantity of the entertainment it provides.

Jeff Bezos
