Enteligent Launches the SolarUp Rapid Shutdown Module
Enteligent, a solar products start-up, has launched the SolarUp Rapid Shutdown Module with power optimization. Enteligent says this module-level power electronics (MLPE) product delivers higher efficiency and greater output than any rapid shutdown or optimizer on the market. The SolarUp is competitively priced with other rapid shutdown (RSD) products but includes optimization as a standard feature. Ease of installation of the SolarUp is facilitated by Sunspec Certified RSD compatibility, notes the company.solarindustrymag.com