Enteligent Launches the SolarUp Rapid Shutdown Module

After five years of research, development and testing, Maxeon Solar Technologies, is ready to commercialize its new Maxeon Air technology platform — a frameless, thin, lightweight and conformable solar panel that can be adhered directly to the roof without the need for racking or other mounting systems. Various attempts at this concept have been tried over the years, but none with the backing of a company like Maxeon and at the level of efficiency being touted here. Maxeon Air panels will be featured in selected projects in Europe in the second half of 2021. General product availability is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022.