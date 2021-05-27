BREAKING: State Lifting Mask Mandate By June 28
HARRISBURG – One month from now…or sooner…masking will no longer be required in Pennsylvania for anyone, vaccinated or not. Acting State Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced Thursday, thanks to the state’s continued vaccine progress; the mask order will end at the end of next month, “After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and older, we’ve determined the commonwealth’s mask order can be safely lifted June 28, or when 70% of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first.”www.wkok.com