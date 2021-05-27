Cancel
Livingston County, MI

Man who told victim he was psychic in jail on home invasion charges

By The Livingston Post
thelivingstonpost.com
 8 days ago

A 32-year-old Oceola Township man is lodged in the Livingston County Jail on home invasion charges after a series of break-ins at the Fairlane Estates Mobile Home Park in Oceola Township. Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a home invasion at approximately 10 p.m....

thelivingstonpost.com
Howell, MI
Crime & Safety
Livingston County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Howell, MI
City
Oceola Township, MI
County
Livingston County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Howell, MIwhmi.com

Sheriff's Office Seeking Information On Missing Howell Teen

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information residents may have about a Howell teenager who has gone missing. 17 year-old Minushka Ostrowski was last seen or heard from by friends around April 18th. A release from the Sheriff’s Office states she left her Howell-area home voluntarily, had been in contact with friends, but has stopped contacting them.
Howell, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Police seek 17-year-old girl who left Howell area home voluntarily

DETROIT – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old named Minushka Ostrowski who left her Howell area home voluntarily. LCSO announced the teen was missing through a press release issued on Monday, May 17. According to the LCSO, the teen had been in close contact with...
Livingston County, MIthelivingstonpost.com

Is Unmask Livingston coming for the Howell Police Department?

Rumors have it that the upcoming Aug. 3, 2021, Howell City Council primary — the first one I can recall in at least the last 20 years — is fueled at least in part by Unmask Livingston in the hopes of the group gaining enough seats on the council to disband the Howell Police Department, or at least cause it a lot of grief.
Livingston County, MIwhmi.com

Highland Man Charged With Theft & Forgery

After being charged with stealing credit cards and checks from homes where he had been hired to do work, a Highland Township man is due back in court next week. 33-year-old Kenneth Michael Hill was charged last month with three counts of uttering and publishing, two counts of larceny from a building, forgery, attempted larceny of $20,000 or more, and fraudulent use of a financial transaction device.
Howell, MIwhmi.com

HPS Continues Resource Officer Contract With Howell Police

The Howell Public Schools’ Board of Education has approved a new contract for maintaining a school resource officer. The agreement comes with the blessing of Howell Police Chief Scott Mannor. The three-year agreement will run through the 2023-2034 school year. The officer will be paid a base salary of just over $55,000, with $4,000 allotted for overtime each year. In a memo from Chief Mannor, he states that because the Howell Police Department continues to hire, he does not anticipate any annual increases. The officer will be employed by the Howell Police Department and jointly selected by the Chief and Superintendent Erin MacGregor. Overall, though, the goal of the position is to help assist the district in providing a safe, learning environment, while also improving relationships between law enforcement officers and students.
Inkster, MIPosted by
MLive

Rep. Jewell Jones suspended from Inkster auxiliary police following drunken driving arrest

State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inskter, is no longer an active volunteer police officer. The 25-year-old, youngest-ever Michigan House representative was suspended from Inkster’s auxiliary police in response to his April 6 drunken driving arrest, department Police Chief William T. Riley III said. Jones is also accused of illegally having a firearm in a cupholder of his console while drunk.
Livingston County, MIthelivingstonpost.com

Driver in critical condition after single-vehicle crash

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, at approximately 2:35 a.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single vehicle injury crash on west I-96 at Highland Road (M-59) in Howell Township. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 42-year-old Howell man was driving west on I-96 when...
Livingston County, MIwhmi.com

Genoa Clerk Arraigned On Election Violation Charge

A local township clerk was arraigned today after being charged for an election law violation related to last November’s election. Genoa Township Clerk Polly Skolarus was charged in March by the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office on a single, misdemeanor charge of Election Law - Failure to Perform Duty. It was filed following an investigation by Michigan State Police.