Man who told victim he was psychic in jail on home invasion charges

The Howell Public Schools’ Board of Education has approved a new contract for maintaining a school resource officer. The agreement comes with the blessing of Howell Police Chief Scott Mannor. The three-year agreement will run through the 2023-2034 school year. The officer will be paid a base salary of just over $55,000, with $4,000 allotted for overtime each year. In a memo from Chief Mannor, he states that because the Howell Police Department continues to hire, he does not anticipate any annual increases. The officer will be employed by the Howell Police Department and jointly selected by the Chief and Superintendent Erin MacGregor. Overall, though, the goal of the position is to help assist the district in providing a safe, learning environment, while also improving relationships between law enforcement officers and students.