Storage Vault opens with ribbon-cutting, open house

Dan Frederick, co-owner of Worland Storage Vault, with wife Nancy (second from right) cuts the ribbon during the grand opening and open house May 8. Assisting with the ribbon cutting are Steve Radabaugh (far left) and Ruth Dugger (far right), both of the Worland-Ten Sleep Chamber. There are 54 units in the inside, climate-controlled storage facility in downtown Worland at 834 Big Horn Avenue. They have 10 different sizes. Nina Nelson and Chris Bundren each won three months free rental during the grand opening. Call 307-217-6444.