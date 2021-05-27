Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worland, WY

Storage Vault opens with ribbon-cutting, open house

By Karla Pomeroy
wyodaily.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Frederick, co-owner of Worland Storage Vault, with wife Nancy (second from right) cuts the ribbon during the grand opening and open house May 8. Assisting with the ribbon cutting are Steve Radabaugh (far left) and Ruth Dugger (far right), both of the Worland-Ten Sleep Chamber. There are 54 units in the inside, climate-controlled storage facility in downtown Worland at 834 Big Horn Avenue. They have 10 different sizes. Nina Nelson and Chris Bundren each won three months free rental during the grand opening. Call 307-217-6444.

www.wyodaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Worland, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Grand Opening#House Rental#Worland Storage Vault#Storage#Downtown Worland#Free Rental#Wife Nancy#Cutting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Company officially nixes Keystone XL pipeline

The company behind the Keystone XL pipeline announced on Wednesday that it's officially scrapping the project after President Biden nixed a border-crossing permit for it. A statement from TC Energy said that after "a comprehensive review of its options, and in consultation with its partner, the Government of Alberta, it has terminated the Keystone XL Pipeline Project."
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Court outlaws Kremlin critic Navalny’s network in pre-election knockout

A Russian court on Wednesday outlawed groups linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after declaring them “extremist”, a move that bans his allies from elections and will further strain U.S.-Russia ties before a closely watched summit. President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are due to hold talks...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

President Biden revokes Trump's attempted ban of TikTok

President Joe Biden has reversed executive orders from former President Donald Trump that tried to ban the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok. Mr. Biden replaced the failed ban with a new executive order calling for a government review of foreign-owned apps, and whether they pose any security risks. The White...